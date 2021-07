While growing up in Hong Kong, Stacey Mei Yan Fong fell in love with America … and pie. “In America and in movies or books that I read, everybody went on road trips. And everybody stopped at diners and got slices of pie. I was just, like, ‘I want to do that. I want to go on road trips, I want to move to America, I want to eat pie, like, every two hours when I need to use the restroom.'”