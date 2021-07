LeVar Burton has been in the public eye since he was 19 and starred in the iconic miniseries “Roots,” and never left. He was recently interviewed by the New York Times about fame, his public persona vs. his private one, and the next big job he’s up for: hosting Jeopardy!. During the interview, he also talked a bit about the importance of his role as Geordi La Forget on Star Trek: The Next Generation as well as road not taken by the writers that he’d change if he could.