Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Get two months of VIP for $1!!

By Chris Anderson
247Sports
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet two months of VIP access for just $1! That's right! Two entire months of the best West Virginia coverage, the largest Mountaineer message board, reduced ads, and more.... for a dollar! Neal Brown and Company are on pace for the best class in school history (again), and even more official visitors are coming up this weekend! Not only that, but decision dates for other top targets are coming up fast, and we'll have all the coverage for you for one dollar!

247sports.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neal Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Mountaineer#Eersports#Vip#Wvu#Paramount
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
West Virginia University
News Break
Sports
Related
College Sports247Sports

Summer special! Get two months of Phog.net VIP access for just $1!

Phog.net VIP access is a must-have feature for KU basketball and football fans wanting to get the latest insider information on their Jayhawk programs. If you're looking to hop on board, you can join with our latest special and get TWO MONTHS of Phog.net VIP access for just $1! That's less than TWO CENTS per day all the way into late August.
Sports247Sports

FLASH SALE: Get 2 months of VIP access to BamaOnLine for $1

Alabama fans can now get exclusive access to BamaOnLine at a special new price. FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY, you can sign up for VIP access to BOL and get 2 months for just $1!. That's right, just four quarters gets you access to the most in-depth Crimson Tide team and recruiting coverage you'll find anywhere on the internet!
Sports247Sports

SALE: Two months of Illini Inquirer VIP access for $1!

After a long year, recruiting is open again and Illinois athletics will be fully open for 100-percent capacity starting in the fall. Now is the time to get back in the game and gear up for an exciting 2021-22 Illini athletics season with a subscription to Illini Inquirer!. Through Monday,...
NFL247Sports

RECRUITING SPECIAL: Get TWO MONTHS of Dawgman.com for ONE DOLLAR

Spring football is done, and recruiting is starting to really kick into high gear, so there's never really been a better time to check everything out that Dawgman.com has to offer. The football staff can now hold camps, travel to camps, and host recruits on campus. In short, recruiting has gone from 0 to 60 within a matter of days.
College Sports247Sports

SALE: 2 months of DuckTerritory VIP membership for $1

The Oregon Ducks are on the verge of landing the No. 1 recruit in the country for college football in the 2021 class, pushing for the Pac-12's best recruiting class for a fourth straight year in the 2022 class, and both men and women's basketball programs are landing five-star commitments.
Sports247Sports

2 Months/$1: BroncoCountry VIP Recruiting Coverage Test Drive

There has never been a better time to join BroncoCountry than right now! Take advantage of our special promotion between June 25, 2021 through June 28, 2021, you can join the longest running, and largest internet community of Boise State fans for two months and pay JUST $1! That's right, just 100 pennies!! For less than the cost of a pack of gum at most grocery stores, you can become a VIP member and get access to everything BroncoCountry offers.. CLICK HERE TO START YOUR MEMBERSHIP!
Sports247Sports

SALE: 2 months of Spartan Tailgate VIP membership for $1

After a 15-month wait for in-person recruiting to come back, we're closing in on another dead period, which runs June 28 to July 25. Before that, though, Michigan State football is hosting its final round of official visitors this month, and basketball prospects continue to roll through Breslin Center. With...
NFL247Sports

2 Months VIP subscription to VUSports for $1

VUSports is offering this great deal - 2 Months VIP subscription to VUSports for $1 - SIGN UP HERE. VUSports, the Birthplace of 'Nova Nation, has been the premier source for Villanova basketball insider information on the internet since 1996 and the 'Nova Nation subscriber message board is a community of Villanova basketball and sports enthusiasts.
Sports247Sports

FLASH SALE - 2 Months VIP Membership at Demon Deacon Digest for just $1

One dollar gives you complete access to everything related to Wake Forest Athletics over the next two months, and there's a lot happening!. The recruiting dead period has come to a screeching halt, and visits, offers and commitments are flying. The Basketball Deacs have wrapped up the roster for next season and Dave Clawson's Football team has added five new commitments in June as the team gears up for what they believe will be a special season in 2021.
Sports247Sports

FLASH SALE: 2 Months of InsideTheSpartans VIP for $1

The San Jose State Spartans' recruiting efforts are picking up and the 2021 football preseason is just around the corner. To celebrate, we are presenting Spartan fans a special offer to join InsideTheSpartans' VIP subscription this weekend: Join InsideTheSpartans VIP now to get 2 months for just $1!. Sign up...
Football247Sports

Official visit bonanza: Get 2 months of Vandy247 VIP for $1

The month of June has flown by, and Vanderbilt will get one more chance to impress 2022 recruits on official visits this weekend. A number of top targets will be in town, and Vandy247 is your ticket to the latest recruiting scoop during a key time for the program. While commitments across college football slowed in May, that is no longer the case — and there will be a ton over the next two months. You can now try out a 247Sports VIP subscription for two months while paying just $1.
College Sports247Sports

2 Months/$1: Scarlet Nation VIP Membership

Rutgers now has the No.8-ranked recruiting class of 2022 in the nation, and plenty of excitement is in the air. Scarlet Nation fans can have an up-close view of this process with non-stop coverage of Rutgers football that is second to none. This weekend is proving to be another big one on the Rutgers campus and Scarlet Nation will be on the scene will the latest news, updates and scoops.
Football247Sports

Recruiting Weekend Special: Two months for just $1!

It's been a huge week for East Carolina's football staff on the recruiting trail, but the Pirates are truly just getting started with the 2022 class. With a handful of commitments already in the books over the last week, more are expected in the coming days as ECU hosts several official visitors to try and close June with a bang. Hoist The Colours has all the inside scoop on recruiting, including who's visiting this weekend and who could be the next to commit to the football team.
Sports247Sports

Get TWO Months Of Bearcat Journal For ONE Dollar!

Recruits are back on campus, coaches are on the road looking for future Bearcats, Camp Higher Ground is only a mmonth away and Bearcat Journal has you covered every step of the way. Take advantage of this offer and you get wall to wall recruiting coverage, not to mention in depth looks at the most talented squad in UC football history under Luke Fickell and the start of the Wes Miller era. There’s no better time to join than now.
Gambling247Sports

VIP intel - Nick Emmanwori

To read this post and more, subscribe now - One Month for Only $1. Become an Annual VIP member today and get access to VIP content, ad-free forums & more. To read this post and more, subscribe now - One Month for Only $1. Become an Annual VIP member today...
College Sports247Sports

Two months for $1 when you become a member of CF.C

GET IN THE CRIMSON KNOW on all things Washington State football, basketball, and recruiting with this great offer. Through the weekend, you can sign up to get two months of CF.C membership for only $1. Note: this deal ends June 28. Want to give the gift of CF.C? The easiest...
Florida Statewvsportsnow.com

Florida 4-Star Cornerback Jacolby Spells Commits to West Virginia

Another four-star recruit is heading to Morgantown. Four-star cornerback Jacolby Spells from Florida announced on social media Sunday morning that he has committed to WVU. Spells (5-foot-11, 170 pounds) plays at American Heritage in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He is rated as a four-star recruit by 247Sports, who also rank him as one of the Top 200 overall players in the Class of 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy