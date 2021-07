BURLINGTON, N.C. - UPDATE: Pinnix has been located by police. Detectives are looking for Tyrone Pinnix of Delaware Ave. in Burlington. Pinnix left his home late this morning and he hasn't been seen since. He is approximately 5'6 and 145 pounds. Detectives said he was wearing a long sleeve blue shirt and blue jeans. He goes by the nickname "dude." A Silver Alert has been issued, because Pinnix has a cognitive impairment.