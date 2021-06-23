10 Foods That Promote Gut Health

This issue marks the 6th annual RAPS series on nutrition in health and disease management, and the gut microbiome, in which global experts write about food, nutrition, and dietary supplements from regulatory, trade, marketing, and legal perspectives. In keeping with the series, articles in the current issue examine US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulatory guidance and requirements, especially regarding dietary supplements, bioengineered products, probiotics, and COVID-19; harmonization of retail and technical standards; and global regulation of CDB use in food and food supplements. Also included were articles on compliance with the EU In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation (IVDR) in a small organization and preparing for the transition to the International Council for Harmonisation’s (ICH) M10 guidance.