10 Foods That Promote Gut Health

It's safe to say we love beauty more than most but let's face it— the market can be overwhelming. We're guilty of stashing online carts filled with everything from essences to eye cream but realize the importance of taking a step back. Naturopathic doctor Dr. Nigma Talib agrees and encourages her clients to think beyond their vanities to maintain healthy skin. Dr. Talib instead likes to focus on gut health but identifying what goes on inside the body to understand what happens on the surface. Ahead, she shares her tips for achieving your best glow without touching your medicine cabinet.