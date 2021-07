This week’s episode of Black Oxygen we feature a conversation on Nurturing for Liberation that was held at the 2021 Madison365 Women’s Leadership Summit. Based on the book, Parenting for Liberation: A Guide for Raising Black Children by Trina Green Brown, this discussion features a discussion between Dr. Sagashus Levingston, Ananda Mirilli, Genia Stevens, and May Yer Theresa Thao moderate by Angela Russell. The panel chats about their vision of a liberated life for their children and their parents, what it means to liberate oneself in order to raise free children, and the complexity of being seen as a leader while being fully human. During the conversation, Dr. Sagashus Levingston reminds us that, “motherhood is both a site of oppression and a place of resistance.”