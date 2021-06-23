Cancel
Penn alum Jake Cousins called up to MLB to pitch for Milwaukee Brewers

By Matthew Frank
thedp.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time since 2013, a Penn alumnus will play in the MLB, as relief pitcher Jake Cousins was called up to the majors on Monday to play for the Milwaukee Brewers. Cousins was put into action right away on Monday night in the first game of a three-game series with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He started his MLB career off strong, pitching two scoreless and hitless innings and throwing a team-high five strikeouts in a 5-1 loss to the Diamondbacks.

