Mendota, IL

“A Special Afternoon For Special Kids” returns for a 4th year to the Sweet Corn Festival

walls102.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMENDOTA – An afternoon for special needs children to enjoy some of the rides at the Mendota Sweet Corn Festival will return this year. The Mendota Area Chamber of Commerce announced the opening of the Carnival on Thursday, August 12th from 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM for anyone with special needs and their immediate family. The select carnival rides will be free of charge with their family without worrying about long lines, loud music, crowds of people, and bright flashing lights. The carnival will not open to the general public until 6pm that night.

www.walls102.com
