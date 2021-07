The Wednesday at Woodlands lunch concert series will feature EZ Pickenz, July 7 from 12:00 noon to 1 p.m. Woodlands Park is on East Boundary near State Route 795. EZ Pickenz is a duo featuring Mark Elder and Matt Meeker. The two guitar players are known for \their polished harmony which allows them to perform favorite hits from the late 60's through the 70's by Credence Clear Water Revival, Moody Blues, Grateful Dead, Crosby Stills and Nash, and more. Pack a lunch and sit at one of the many picnic tables in the shelter area and eat while listening to relaxing music we seldom hear performed live.