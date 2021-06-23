Santa Fe police: Allsup's security guard fired at men taking car photos

Santa Fe police issued an arrest warrant for an Allsup’s gas station security guard who is suspected of shooting at a group of men photographing their cars early June 14. Officers responded to a call reporting shots were fired around 12:15 a.m. at the Allsup’s, 650 Cerrillos Road, across from Railyard Park. An officer spoke with three men near the REI store who said the guard, later identified as 38-year-old Jesus Duran, had fired a gun at them, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court.