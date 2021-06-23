Cancel
Utah wildfires currently burning within the state

By Madeleine Porter
kslnewsradio.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY — Utah is currently suffering from not only an extreme drought but also wildfires engulfing the state. Over 40,000 acres have burned from fires in June alone. Utah state and local officials took extra precautions by banning fireworks in some areas and setting restrictions on campsites to prevent wildfires. Kait Webb, fire spokesperson and prevention coordinator for Utah Division of Forestry Fires and State Lands, said it is more critical this year than ever to learn fire prevention.

