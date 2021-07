The depiction of class in visual culture has always been a point of contention and complexity. One example of this is Benidorm, a once small fishing village on the east coast of Spain which, over the last half a century, has become the home of the tacky ‘Brits abroad’ trope. Although a popular destination for British people on their holidays or in retirement, cartoonish mainstream representations of the town – thanks to TV series like Benidorm on Netflix – have seen it become increasingly entangled with problematic class cliches.