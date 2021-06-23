Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Matches, Return And More Announced For The WWE NXT Great American Bash Go-Home Show

By Marc Middleton
wrestlinginc.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles will be on the line at the Great American Bash on Tuesday, July 6. Next week’s NXT show, which will be the go-home show for Great American Bash the following week, will feature a #1 contender’s Triple Threat to determine the next challengers for NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell. The three teams are Shotzi Blackheart and Ember Moon, Io Shirai and Zoey Stark, Dakota Kai and NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez.

www.wrestlinginc.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Grimes
Person
Tommaso Ciampa
Person
Shotzi Blackheart
Person
Timothy Thatcher
Person
Dakota Kai
Person
Jake Atlas
Person
Io Shirai
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Great American Bash#Combat#Nxt Women#The Triple Threat#Nxtciampa Timothy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
News Break
WWE NXT
News Break
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Fired Star Retires After ‘Racism’ Accusation

The former NXT star Jordan Myles a.k.a ACH has announced that he has decided to hang up his boots. The 33-year-old announced his premature retirement as he claims to have become a victim of racism. ACH retires from pro wrestling. ACH had previously accused the company of making his t-shirt...
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

WWE star sends a tough message to Brock Lesnar

The wrestling world has been talking about the possible return to WWE of The Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar for several months now. The wrestler is absent from the ring of the company from the now very distant Wrestlemania 36 and now rumors about the possible return of the wrestler are on the agenda.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bobby Lashley Suffered ‘Total Botch’ On Raw

WWE star Bobby Lashley is enjoying his time as the WWE Champion on Monday Night Raw. He will be defending his title against the former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at WWE Hell In A Cell. Drew McIntyre pinned Bobby Lashley on Raw. On this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw,...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Zelina Vega Says She Has “Unfinished Business” With WWE SmackDown Women’s Title

Following her surprising return back to WWE and on Friday Night SmackDown last night, Zelina Vega is the newest female star added to the Women’s Money In The Bank briefcase match on Sunday, July 18. This week on Talking Smack, Vega came into the interview with bragging rights on her side about her new position and how she looks forward to putting a stamp on her solo career on the blue brand.
WWEPopculture

John Cena Confirms WWE Return on Talk Show

John Cena has made it clear he's returning to WWE. While appearing on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon Wednesday night, the 16-time world champion confirmed his return to the company. Fallon asked Cena about his Instagram post where he shared a photo of the WWE logo. “Yeah, I posted...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Doctor Recalls Treating Mick Foley Following Brutal Hell In A Cell Fall

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman sat down with Dr. Frank Romascavage. Dr. Romascavage was a WWE doctor from 1993 – 2006 and was around for many iconic moments in WWE including Mick Foley’s Hell in a Cell fall at King of the Ring 1998. He recalled his experience of that night.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Hiring Bobby Lashley Girlfriend?

The Hurt Business has truly proven itself to be one of the most dominant factions in the history of WWE as Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin and MVP have shown the professional wrestling world that they mean business, before Shelton and Cedric were removed. The group started with Bobby Lashley and the rest joined in afterwards. MVP is to be credited for the success of the faction as all the members were floundering on the main roster until they formed the group. Bobby Lashley also successfully defended his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre on Night One of WrestleMania 37. Bobby Lashley also successfully retained his WWE Championship at WrestleMania Backlash as well. Bobby Lashley was also banned from a WWE match recently.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Fire Woman After Bobby Lashley ‘Mistake’

WWE writer Kenice Mobley, who was recently hired by the company seems to have been released. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful recently confirmed the news of the release on Twitter. “WWE writer Kenice Mobley has been let go. She was in the news this week after a podcast appearance where she said she wasn’t familiar with the product.”
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Raw ‘Removing’ Former World Champion?

Drew McIntyre remains one of the top Superstars in all of WWE and has competed against the best of the best the company has to offer. He is also a former WWE Champion as he won the title on two different occasions. Drew McIntyre was unable to win the WWE Championship from Bobby Lashley on Night One of WrestleMania despite his best efforts. In a repeat of what took place at WrestleMania 37, Drew McIntyre competed against Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman for the WWE Championship on Sunday’s WWE WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view. Despite putting on an incredible performance, the Scottish Warrior was not able to win the WWE Title again. He was also unable to defeat Bobby Lashley at the WWE Hell In A Cell pay-per-view and can no longer challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship. Drew McIntyre might have been sabotaged at WWE Hell In A Cell as well.
UFCwrestlinginc.com

Becky Lynch Narrates UFC Promo Featuring Conor McGregor

Becky Lynch narrated a video trailer to hype UFC 264 featuring Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier III on July 10. Over the years, Lynch and McGregor have supported each other through chats on social media, or more recently, Lynch promoting one of McGregor’s charity shirts. “Some are born to take...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Samoa Joe Recalls WWE Telling Him Not To Expect To Join The Main Roster

NXT enforcer Samoa Joe joined Out of Character with Ryan Satin earlier this week to talk about his WWE career. Joe detailed joining NXT shortly after his run in TNA ended in 2015, revealing that he jumped at the chance to work for WWE due to it being the one place he had never really worked in his career.
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

Lana Discusses Infamous Heat In WWE, What Caused The Initial Problem

What’s in a name? There are so many wrestlers who have appeared in WWE over the years that they can have a hard time standing out. Sometimes someone does manage to get you attention over the rest, but that does not mean it is a good thing. Every now and then you find something that earns you a reputation, and this time around we get to hear about it from a big more free opener.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon ‘Furious’ With WWE Diva Photo

Vince McMahon is WWE’s Chairman and oversees everything that goes on in the company, right to the very last detail while Triple H is currently the COO of WWE and he is also a veteran in the world of professional wrestling, having competed in several great matches and countless memorable moments during his time as an active in-ring competitor in the company. Roman Reign’s bold message to Vince McMahon was also leaked recently.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE Executives Reportedly Apologized To Zelina Vega

Despite Zelina Vega’s late 2020 release there were some within the company that didn’t agree with the move, according to PWInsider. Those within the company pushed for an open line of communication with the WWE Superstar. WWE executives reportedly apologized and she eventually agreed to a new offer to return to the company. It was said each side came to a compromise and an understanding of both perspectives.
WWEf4wonline.com

John Cena addresses WWE return on 'The Tonight Show'

On Wednesday night's edition of "The Tonight Show" with Jimmy Fallon, John Cena addressed his impending return to WWE. "Those rumors are true," Cena said when questioned about rumors that he'll be making his return to the ring. "I'll definitely be back to the WWE. I just don't know when." Cena said he hasn't had his last match and he can't wait to have his next one.
WWEBleacher Report

Quick Takes: Zelina Vega's WWE Return, McIntyre as Mr MITB, Omega vs. Page, More

Zelina Vega's departure from WWE lasted all of eight months, but where she goes from here is the question.Credit: WWE.com. In a shocking turn of events, Zelina Vega returned to WWE on Friday's SmackDown and was announced as the latest entrant in the women's Money in the Bank ladder match. Despite getting the entire wrestling world talking with her comeback, she lost to Liv Morgan in under three minutes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy