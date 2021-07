Festival Vicenza in Lirica Announces its 2021 Season

The Crested Butte Music Festival (CBMF) will celebrate its 25th year of presenting world-class music in beautiful settings throughout the Gunnison Valley. This season features innovative musical adventures in wilderness settings, a new Singer-Songwriter camp, and introduces the Sally Miner Lecture Series. The Festival will take place from July 23rd through October 1st with a Preview Party on June 25th. Programs will be located across the Gunnison Valley, from the I Bar Ranch, to the shores of Blue Mesa Lake, to the new technologically advanced Crested Butte Center for the Arts, a $20 million performing arts center that features state-of-the-art acoustics. In the words of CBMF Executive Director Erica Vernon, “We are excited to present our most creative and innovative season yet in celebration of 25 years.”