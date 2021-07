Brook Lopez was the target from the opening tip in Game 1 of The Finals on Tuesday. On the Phoenix Suns’ first eight possessions of their 118-105 victory (the eight times they had the ball before Lopez went to the bench for a brief rest), there were nine times where they went at the Milwaukee Bucks’ starting center with a pick and roll or dribble-handoff. They did it twice on two of those eight possessions, and the only possession on which they didn’t put Lopez into a screening action was a fast-break where he didn’t make it across midcourt.