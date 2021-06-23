Cancel
Middle East

Assad forces’ shelling in Syria causes 5,000 civilians to flee

The Guardian
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout 5,000 civilians in the north-west of Syria have been forced to flee their homes after more government shelling targeting the contested area, a local aid agency said. At least 31 people have died since the beginning of June, victims of Bashar al-Assad’s forces hitting civilian buildings in southern Idlib province. The buildings included a hospital, displacement camp school, and a White Helmets headquarters. The number of dead includes three children and a civil defence worker who was killed in an attack on the town of Qastoun on Saturday.

