Kevin Bocek is Vice President of Security Strategy and Threat Intelligence at Venafi. During the pandemic, companies across the globe accelerated their move to the cloud in order to accommodate the abrupt shift to remote work. That was part of a larger sea change companies have been undergoing for years as they moved products and services online and software became the engine powering their businesses. In addition, there has been an explosion of the number of Internet of Things devices — including not only mobile and connected devices, but also cloud apps and workloads, APIs and code that allows software to interact.