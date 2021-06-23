McKenzie Landslides over Greene in Peekskill Democratic Primary
The McKenzie Team swept the Peekskill Democratic Primary Tuesday night. With election day and early voting results known for all precincts, Vivian McKenzie took an overwhelming 77% of the vote in her primary. In the races for City Council, Ramon Fernandez received 946 votes, Dwight Douglas received 832 votes, Rob Scott received 823 votes – compared to 596 for Vanessa Agudelo, 486 for Amy Perlow, and 450 for Amy Vele.riverjournalonline.com