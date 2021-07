My first impression after a week in Harrison County: This place brims with details, a richness I never could have imagined. The bright flicker of a bluebird as it flashes across the road. Fields dappled with purple flowers. The dark grunts of cattle, twin shadows of buzzards overhead. Cigarette smoke and lingering scents of beer and bourbon. At night, screams of insects and bullfrogs. Raindrops smudging my notebook and beating sun baking into my shoulders. The white moth dying slowly in my shower.