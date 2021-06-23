Arthur William Marsh – Belle Vernon

Arthur William Marsh, 78, of Belle Vernon, died Monday, June 21, 2021. Born in Latrobe on Feb. 16, 1943, he was the son of the late Arthur M. and Mildred Ragan Marsh. Art was a 1961 graduate of Donora High School and was a member of Emanuel Baptist Church in Donora. He was an automobile mechanic for 38 years at numerous garages in the Mon Valley. After completing his certified nursing assistant schooling in 2006, he worked with mentally and physically challenged adults for 15 years. He enjoyed fishing and playing on his computer. He especially loved his family. Arthur honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Lois (Bush) Marsh; daughter, Amanda (Damon) Kuskie of Grindstone; his very special granddaughter, Adrienne Kuskie; brother, Kenneth (Jeannie) Marsh of Elizabeth; his best friend, Lizzy the kitty; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Marsh; and sister, Joann Livingston. Friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday at JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township, 724-929-7934, www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday. Interment will follow in Mon Valley Memorial Park. After the interment, family and friends are welcome to come to the Marsh family home at 1379 Fayette Ave., Belle Vernon. The family suggests memorial contributions to Emanuel Baptist Church, 137 Castner Ave., Donora, PA 15033.