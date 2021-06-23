Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Belle Vernon, PA

Arthur William Marsh – Belle Vernon

By obits
monvalleyindependent.com
 13 days ago

Arthur William Marsh, 78, of Belle Vernon, died Monday, June 21, 2021. Born in Latrobe on Feb. 16, 1943, he was the son of the late Arthur M. and Mildred Ragan Marsh. Art was a 1961 graduate of Donora High School and was a member of Emanuel Baptist Church in Donora. He was an automobile mechanic for 38 years at numerous garages in the Mon Valley. After completing his certified nursing assistant schooling in 2006, he worked with mentally and physically challenged adults for 15 years. He enjoyed fishing and playing on his computer. He especially loved his family. Arthur honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during Vietnam. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Lois (Bush) Marsh; daughter, Amanda (Damon) Kuskie of Grindstone; his very special granddaughter, Adrienne Kuskie; brother, Kenneth (Jeannie) Marsh of Elizabeth; his best friend, Lizzy the kitty; as well as several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Donald Marsh; and sister, Joann Livingston. Friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday at JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township, 724-929-7934, www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday. Interment will follow in Mon Valley Memorial Park. After the interment, family and friends are welcome to come to the Marsh family home at 1379 Fayette Ave., Belle Vernon. The family suggests memorial contributions to Emanuel Baptist Church, 137 Castner Ave., Donora, PA 15033.

monvalleyindependent.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Donora, PA
City
Latrobe, PA
City
Belle Vernon, PA
City
Grindstone, PA
City
Rostraver Township, PA
City
Elizabeth, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Donora High School#Emanuel Baptist Church#The U S Army
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Country
Vietnam
Related
NHLABC News

Columbus Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks dies in fireworks accident

A mishap involving fireworks on the Fourth of July took the life of Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, investigators said. First responders in Oakland County, Michigan, rushed to the scene of the incident Sunday night where they found the 24-year-old injured, the Blue Jackets said in a statement. Kivlenieks succumbed to his injuries soon after help arrived, the team said.
CelebritiesPosted by
CBS News

Veteran Hollywood director Richard Donner dead at 91

Veteran Hollywood director Richard Donner, who helped create the modern superhero blockbuster with 1978's "Superman,” has died. He was 91. Donner got his start in television, directing episodes of classics shows including "Gilligan's Island" and "The Twilight Zone." Nikki Battiste has the details.
POTUSNBC News

Troops flee as Taliban take districts in northeast Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban’s march through northern Afghanistan gained momentum overnight with the capture of several districts from fleeing Afghan forces, several hundred of whom fled across the border into Tajikistan, officials said Sunday. More than 300 Afghan military personnel crossed from Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province as Taliban fighters advanced...
CelebritiesNBC News

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton marry

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have made it official!. The pop star and the country crooner tied the knot Saturday night after more than five years together, with TODAY's own Carson Daly serving as the officiant. Stefani shared the news on her Instagram account on Monday with a clip of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy