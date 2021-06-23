Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Dollar edges higher as Fed debate over inflation continues

By Reuters
CNBC
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe dollar ended higher on Wednesday as two Federal Reserve officials said that a period of high inflation in the United States could last longer than anticipated, a day after Fed Chair Jerome Powell played down rising price pressures. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said with growth surging to an...

www.cnbc.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Price Index#Fed Chair#Atlanta Fed#Euro#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Federal Reserve
Country
Norway
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSCBS News

What's behind the push for a fourth stimulus check

The IRS has issued almost 167 million payments in the third round of direct stimulus aid, with another 1.8 million people last week receiving the $1,400 checks. But some lawmakers are pushing for a fourth round of stimulus aid that would effectively send recurring payments until the pandemic ends. So...
Foreign PolicyCNBC

U.S.-listed shares of China companies drop on fears of more crackdowns

The U.S.-traded shares of prominent Chinese companies were under pressure on Tuesday after the Asian country's officials launched a cybersecurity review of Didi, fueling concerns about government risk to Chinese stocks. Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment fell more than 3% in premarket trading, while JD.com, Trip.com, Alibaba and agriculture tech...
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Extends Gains For Fifth Day On Dollar Weakness

Gold prices rose for a fifth straight session on Tuesday to hit a two-week high, drawing strength from a weaker dollar after last week’s mixed jobs data helped ease rate hike fears. Spot gold climbed 0.9 percent to $1,807.11 per ounce in London, rising for a fifth day, with some...
Businesskitco.com

Dollar edges higher as market awaits clues from U.S. Fed

NEW YORK, July 6 (Reuters) - The dollar edged higher on Tuesday against a basket of peer currencies following the U.S. Independence Day long weekend as traders positioned themselves ahead of the release of the minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's pivotal June meeting. Market participants will be looking for...
Businessinvesting.com

What Yield Drop Ahead Of Fed Minutes Means For U.S. Dollar

The June FOMC meeting minutes is one of this week’s key event risks. The Federal Reserve grew less dovish last month by opening the door to the discussion of reducing asset purchases, but since then disappointing U.S. data has investors questioning the timing of taper and ruling out an interest rate hike. Although Friday’s nonfarm payrolls report showed the strongest job growth in 10 months, average hourly earnings and the jobless rate fell short of expectations. Today, the Institute of Supply Management reported a slowdown in service sector growth with its non-manufacturing index falling from 64 to 60.1. This was not only weaker than anticipated, but the worse reading in four months.
U.S. PoliticsCNBC

10-year Treasury yield dips ahead of Fed meeting minutes

The Fed is expected to publish the minutes from its June 15-16 meeting, at 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The May Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey is set to be released at 10 a.m. ET. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield dipped on Wednesday morning, ahead of the release of...
StocksBusiness Insider

CAC 40 Edges Higher Before Fed Minutes

(RTTNews) - French stocks were modestly higher on Wednesday as oil prices stabilized and most euro area borrowing costs touched new multi-week lows ahead of the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve meeting later today. The minutes, due at 2:00 PM ET, could reveal more hawkish ideas for interest rates.
Currencieskitco.com

Dollar dips as rate hike fears subside, Fed minutes awaited

LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar dipped against a basket of major currencies on Monday, after hitting a speed bump when last week's mixed bag of U.S. labour data allayed investor fears about a faster end to monetary stimulus. While the headline June job creation figure beat forecasts, unemployment ticked higher...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Quickening U.S. recovery puts Fed taper discussion in focus

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - More clues on just when and how the U.S. Federal Reserve may begin to cut its pandemic-induced bond-buying spree are likely to emerge on Wednesday when the central bank publishes minutes of last month's pivotal meeting. Fed officials opened debate on dialing down their $120 billion a...
BusinessForexTV.com

Gold Edges Higher As Dollar Dips After Jobs Report

Gold edged higher on Monday and the dollar remained on the back foot after a mixed U.S. jobs report helped ease investor concerns over an earlier-than-expected rate hike by the Federal Reserve. Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,791.42 per ounce, after hitting its highest since June 18 at...
Economyalbuquerqueexpress.com

U.S. dollar edges down

NEW YORK, July 5 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. dollar inched lower in late trading on Monday. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, was down 0.02 percent at 92.2117. In late New York trading, the euro rose to 1.1868 U.S. dollars from 1.1867 dollars in the...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Yuan ticks higher, investors await Fed minutes, China inflation data

SHANGHAI, July 6 (Reuters) - China's yuan ticked higher against the dollar on Tuesday on a firmer official guidance, with investors awaiting minutes from the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting and China's June inflation data before betting on the currency's move. Traders said the two events could bring some volatility to the yuan trading as the Fed minutes due on Wednesday could offer more details on U.S. policymakers' thinking over the timing to pare back stimulus, while China's consumer inflation data due out on Friday could influence the People's Bank of China stance on tightening monetary policy. Prior to market opening, PBOC set the midpoint rate at 6.4613 per dollar, 82 pips or 0.13% firmer than the previous fix of 6.4695. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4619 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4617 at midday, 22 pips firmer than the previous late session close. Strategists at OCBC Bank said the sentiment was neutral as the yuan traded in the "middle of the multi-session range between 6.44 and 6.49 per dollar". "Preference is to buy dips towards range lows at 6.4400/500," they recommended in a note. Meanwhile, some analysts said both official and private surveys in June showed that the services sector was still expanding, but not as fast. "The weakening price growth in the services industry once again underlines the muted transmission of PPI to service CPI, suggesting that our forecast of limited CPI inflationary pressures remains on the right track," Song Shanshan, economist for Greater China at HSBC, said in a note. Song expects the PBOC would not rush into tightening and was likely to keep lending benchmark rate unchanged through the end of next year. By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.142 from the previous close of 92.247, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4633 per dollar. The yuan market at 0407 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4613 6.4695 0.13% Spot yuan 6.4617 6.4639 0.03% Divergence from 0.01% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.03% Spot change since 2005 28.09% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.03 98.13 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.142 92.247 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4633 -0.02% * Offshore 6.6295 -2.54% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
Businessinvesting.com

Treasury Investors Keep Focus On Fed As They Shrug Off Inflation Concerns

Investors in U.S. Treasuries are shrugging off inflation worries and keeping yields well-contained. They seem to accept the argument from Federal Reserve policymakers that the recent increase in inflation will be transitory. Break-even inflation rates, derived from the yield difference between conventional and inflation-indexed Treasuries, peaked in May and have...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Aussie, kiwi jump as investors wait for Fed clues; dollar struggles

* USD flat as jobs data eases pressure for tapering or rate hikes. * Kiwi jumps after business survey pulls forward rate rise f’casts. LONDON/SINGAPORE, July 6 (Reuters) - Antipodean currencies rose on Tuesday, taking advantage of the greenback’s weakness as investors waited for clues about when the U.S. Federal Reserve could start tapering stimulus after pressure for rate hikes eased due to mixed labour market data.
BusinessWDEZ 101.9 FM

Dollar awaits Fed minutes, kiwi aloft on rate expectations

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – The New Zealand dollar rose on Tuesday after a strong business survey pulled forward rate hike expectations there to as soon November, while its Australian counterpart crept higher ahead of its own crucial central bank policy meeting later in the day. The U.S. dollar and other majors...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

JGB yields dip as U.S. payrolls reduce bets on Fed's tapering

TOKYO, July 5 (Reuters) - Yields on Japanese government bonds dipped on Monday after U.S. jobs data last week showed strong employment growth but limited wage inflation pressure, reducing expectations of early tapering in the Federal Reserve’s stimulus. The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.035%, while the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy