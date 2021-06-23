SF Giants’ Gausman prepares for Ohtani in unique matchup: ‘He’s doing something we’ve never seen before’

Shohei Ohtani will start on the mound for the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday afternoon when they host the San Francisco Giants in Anaheim, Calif. Whether he is also in the lineup as a hitter is typically a question that is answered on game day, but it's difficult to imagine that Ohtani's bat would be excluded considering his recent hot stretch at the plate. Despite going 0-for-3 with a walk and three strikeouts in 5-0 loss to the Giants on Tuesday, Ohtani is hitting .