SF Giants’ Gausman prepares for Ohtani in unique matchup: ‘He’s doing something we’ve never seen before’
Giants ace Kevin Gausman has established himself as an ace, posting a 1.51 ERA that ranks second in the majors behind only Mets superstar Jacob deGrom's historic 0.50 mark. Gausman is pitching with incredible confidence, but when he starts on Wednesday at Angels Stadium, he knows he won't be the most impressive player to take the mound. That distinction will belong to Angels starter and slugger Shohei Ohtani, who might be having the most impressive season in baseball history.www.giants365.com