Giants’ broadcaster Duane Kuiper hoping ‘I can do the weekend series’ against the A’s

The Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) short-track racing contests on CBS have a lot of long-time racing voices involved, from Lindsay Czarniak to Allen Bestwick to Matt Yocum to Brad Daugherty. For Bestwick, it’s a fun return to racing; he’s currently the play-by-play voice for SNY UConn Huskies’ women’s basketball broadcasts and a world feed announcer for tennis’ US Open, in addition to other freelance gigs, but he has a long background in motorsports, including serving as the radio play-by-play announcer for Motor Racing Network NASCAR broadcasts from 1986-2000, working on NASCAR broadcasts for NBC and TNT from 2000-07, and then working on NASCAR and IndyCar broadcasts (in addition to many other sports) for ESPN from 2007-2017. Bestwick spoke to AA this week about SRX (the third race airs Saturday night at 8 p.m. Eastern from Eldora Speedway in Ohio), and said he first got excited about this series when co-founder Ray Evernham pitched him the idea a few years back.