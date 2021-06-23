Cancel
Baseball

Giants’ broadcaster Duane Kuiper hoping ‘I can do the weekend series’ against the A’s

By Yahoo! Sports
giants365.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was encouraging news regarding Duane Kuiper on Tuesday morning, when he was able to appear on his weekly KNBR show with Brian Murphy and Paul McCaffrey for the first time in a month. Asked how he's feeling, Kuiper — who announced June 7 that he would be undergoing chemotherapy for a medical condition — said, "Pretty good. I'm new at this whole chemo thing.

Duane Kuiper
#Giants #A
San Francisco Giants
Baseball
Sports
Duane Kuiper provides update on treatment, when he’s targeting return to booth

Tuesday morning was a special one. It marked the return of Giants broadcaster Duane Kuiper to the Murph and Mac Show after a one month hiatus. Kuip has stepped out of the spotlight in recent weeks as he receives chemotherapy treatment. In addition to not doing his weekly hits with the morning show, Kuiper also hasn’t been calling Giants games on television or radio. He’s hoping that’s going to change very soon, and told Murph and Mac that he’s targeting the weekend series with the A’s for his return while giving an overall update on his health.
Dodgers Hopeful Mookie Betts Can Play In Series Finale Against Padres

The Los Angeles Dodgers fell behind early and dropped a second consecutive game to the San Diego Padres at Petco Park, losing their first series in nearly a month. As the club faced a 3-0 deficit in the sixth inning, Mookie Betts was removed from the game. Chris Taylor replaced him in center field as Gavin Lux entered at shortstop.
SF Giants, Oakland A’s prep for Bay Bridge Series: Inside the biggest storylines for the weekend

Kerry Crowley: I think Giants fans have been frustrated by the number of injuries the team has suffered and have become conditioned to expect at least one or two players to hit the injured list on a weekly basis, but it's what happens after the initial feelings of despair that reveals why the Giants are in first place. Every time a player goes down, someone different steps up and fills a void, which means the Giants' depth has been the 2021 team's greatest strength.
Arraez hopes to continue hot streak as Twins finish weekend series with Cleveland

The morning rain has come and gone, and unlike yesterday's odd postponement, there appears to be no worries about weather for the Twins' series finale Sunday against Cleveland. Kenta Maeda is throwing lightly in the outfield, knowing his start has been pushed back to tomorrow in Chicago. The Twins want...
SF Giants’ Buster Posey exits with injury in series finale against Diamondbacks

PHOENIX — Buster Posey was in the midst of another excellent performance when he departed Sunday’s series finale against the Arizona Diamondbacks after taking a foul tip off his left hand. Posey was behind the plate in the sixth inning when Arizona Diamondbacks pinch-hitter Daulton Varsho fouled an Anthony DeSclafani...
Scott Kazmir to play in the Olympics

Hello and happy Sunday. On Friday it was revealed that Scott Kazmir, a left-handed pitcher in the San Francisco Giants organization, would be temporarily leaving his post with the AAA Sacramento River Cats to join Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics. Team USA's roster is absent MLB stars for a few reasons: the Olympics appear in season (unlike in the NBA); MLB doesn't take a break for the Olympics (unlike in the WNBA); and international baseball simply isn't as big of a deal in America as other sports.
Giants’ Brandon Crawford, Kevin Gausman Named to MLB All-Star Game

Giants' Crawford, Gausman to join Posey in MLB All-Star Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea The best team in baseball ended up with just three MLB All-Stars, the three players who have been locks to make the NL team for weeks. Giants teammates Brandon Crawford and Kevin Gausman will join Buster Posey, who was selected to his seventh All-Star team earlier in the week after winning the fan vote. They were announced as All-Stars on Sunday, although Gausman likely won't pitch in the game.
Giants vs. Cardinals Gamethread

I sure do love that new series smell, don't you? This time it's the San Francisco Giants facing off against the St. Louis Cardinals for the first time this season, which feels like a good time to think about all those times the Giants beat the Cardinals in the postseason. Ahh, good memories.
SF Giants’ All-Star contingent grows with Crawford, Gausman, and why group could get bigger

Brandon Crawford and Kevin Gausman took different paths to earn 2021 All-Star nods, but the sense of joy each Giants star feels on Sunday is the same. After Buster Posey was selected to start at catcher for the National League All-Star squad on Thursday, Crawford and Gausman learned Sunday that they'll also be representing the Giants at the Midsummer Classic at Coors Field on Tuesday, July 13.
Allen Bestwick talks returning to racing broadcasting with SRX: “It’s everything I hoped it would be.”

The Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) short-track racing contests on CBS have a lot of long-time racing voices involved, from Lindsay Czarniak to Allen Bestwick to Matt Yocum to Brad Daugherty. For Bestwick, it’s a fun return to racing; he’s currently the play-by-play voice for SNY UConn Huskies’ women’s basketball broadcasts and a world feed announcer for tennis’ US Open, in addition to other freelance gigs, but he has a long background in motorsports, including serving as the radio play-by-play announcer for Motor Racing Network NASCAR broadcasts from 1986-2000, working on NASCAR broadcasts for NBC and TNT from 2000-07, and then working on NASCAR and IndyCar broadcasts (in addition to many other sports) for ESPN from 2007-2017. Bestwick spoke to AA this week about SRX (the third race airs Saturday night at 8 p.m. Eastern from Eldora Speedway in Ohio), and said he first got excited about this series when co-founder Ray Evernham pitched him the idea a few years back.
DeSclafani dominates, Posey hurt, Giants beat D-backs 5-2

Anthony DeSclafani threw 8 2/3 effective innings, Austin Slater and Darin Ruf both homered and the San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2 on Sunday night for their third straight victory. There was also bad news for the Giants as All-Star catcher Buster Posey left the game with a left thumb contusion. The team said X-rays were negative.
MLB All-Star Game In Denver: Players With Colorado Connections

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado Rockies pitcher German Marquez will represent the host team at Coors Field during the 2021 All-Star Game — and Rockies shortstop Trevor Story will hit in the Home Run Derby. We also have some local products who will be representing other teams in the All-Star Game. San Francisco Giants pitcher Kevin Gausman is a first time All-Star, just like Marquez.
Why Sammy Long’s IL trip means Giants’ Kevin Gausman could pitch in the All-Star Game

All-Star Kevin Gausman is starting Monday's series opener for the Giants against St. Louis at Oracle Park. And because of the roster moves the Giants made before Monday's game, Gausman just might be able to pitch against the American League in Denver on July 13. At the outset of his pregame news conference, Giants manager Gabe Kapler announced that left-hander Sammy Long is going on the 10-day injured list because of a lower back strain.
Giants look to bounce back vs. Cards, Adam Wainwright

But Cardinals starting pitcher Kwang Hyun Kim kept the Giants off-balance through seven scoreless innings on Monday. "He was able to stay just off the corners of the plate and down below the zone and we were just putting balls in play that normally we foul off or sometimes we take," Kapler said. "To get a finesse pitcher out of the game you are going to lay off balls that are on the edges and down below."
Giants vs. Cardinals prediction, Over/Under

The St. Louis Cardinals entered the week 3-13 in their past 16 road games and if they are going to bust out of their current offensive swoon, it will have to be against the San Francisco Giants and ace Kevin Gausman. Gausman has an 8-2 record and 1.68 ERA overall this season, and has been especially dominant in San Francisco with a 3-0 record and a 1.24 ERA in his past four starts at home.

