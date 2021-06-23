Cancel
Gold firms as Fed's Powell calms rate-hike fears

By Reuters
CNBC
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGold gained on Wednesday, lifted by soothing words from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell who said inflation would not be the only determinant of interest rate decisions and the central bank would not rush into hiking interest rates. Spot gold rose 0.3% to $1,782.96 per ounce by 1:42 p.m. EDT...

Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Stocks Slump; Fed Minutes on Deck

July 6, 2021 - After closing Monday in observance of Independence Day, stocks were mostly lower Tuesday to start the four-day trading week. Oil surged to 6-year highs after OPEC+ discussions broke down over the weekend. This likely means the global oil market won't be getting an increase in production it had been expecting.
MarketsDailyFx

Gold Price Looks to FOMC Minutes as Catalyst for Volatility

GOLD PRICE OUTLOOK – EYES ON FOMC MINUTES, US DOLLAR, YIELDS. Gold price action climbed on Tuesday to challenge the psychological $1,800/oz level. Gold likely benefited from a sharp move lower in ten-year Treasury yields to 1.35%. XAU/USD volatility might accelerate with the release of Fed meeting minutes on tap.
Businessinvesting.com

What Yield Drop Ahead Of Fed Minutes Means For U.S. Dollar

The June FOMC meeting minutes is one of this week’s key event risks. The Federal Reserve grew less dovish last month by opening the door to the discussion of reducing asset purchases, but since then disappointing U.S. data has investors questioning the timing of taper and ruling out an interest rate hike. Although Friday’s nonfarm payrolls report showed the strongest job growth in 10 months, average hourly earnings and the jobless rate fell short of expectations. Today, the Institute of Supply Management reported a slowdown in service sector growth with its non-manufacturing index falling from 64 to 60.1. This was not only weaker than anticipated, but the worse reading in four months.
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Gold gains as bond yields slip, markets eye Fed minutes

BENGALURU (July 7): Gold prices rose on Wednesday towards a three-week high scaled in the previous session, helped by a drop in US Treasury yields, while investors awaited the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's June meeting for clues on policy outlook. Spot gold was up 0.2% at US$1,800.42...
Butler, PAwbut.com

Sen. Toomey Expresses Concerns About Federal Interest Rates

Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey is expressing concern that inflation may soon be a problem in the American economy. Speaking to the Pennsylvania Press Club, the Republican said he has concerns about the Federal Reserve’s decision making. “I happen to think that the Federal Reserve is engaged in a very dangerous...
EconomyFXStreet.com

Ex-PBOC Statistics Official: Rate cut would ease yuan pressure

Sheng Songcheng, a former Director of the People's Bank of China's (PBOC) statistics department, called for a moderate rate cut in the second half of 2021, in order to ward off any risks from a potential economic slowdown and US rate hikes. Key quotes. “China's monetary policy should remain stable...
Foreign PolicyCNBC

U.S.-listed shares of China companies drop on fears of more crackdowns

The U.S.-traded shares of prominent Chinese companies were under pressure on Tuesday after the Asian country's officials launched a cybersecurity review of Didi, fueling concerns about government risk to Chinese stocks. Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment fell more than 3% in premarket trading, while JD.com, Trip.com, Alibaba and agriculture tech...
Currencieskitco.com

Dollar dips as rate hike fears subside, Fed minutes awaited

LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar dipped against a basket of major currencies on Monday, after hitting a speed bump when last week's mixed bag of U.S. labour data allayed investor fears about a faster end to monetary stimulus. While the headline June job creation figure beat forecasts, unemployment ticked higher...
BusinessUS News and World Report

Aussie, Kiwi Jump as Investors Wait for Fed Clues; Dollar Struggles

LONDON/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Antipodean currencies rose on Tuesday, taking advantage of the greenback's weakness as investors waited for clues about when the U.S. Federal Reserve could start tapering stimulus after pressure for rate hikes eased due to mixed labour market data. The New Zealand dollar jumped after a strikingly strong...
Businessrock947.com

Fed pivot, inflation boost emerging market interest rate hikes in June

LONDON (Reuters) – Emerging markets saw more interest rate hikes in June as a hawkish pivot from the U.S. Federal Reserve amplified inflationary pressures in a number of developing economies. Policymakers across a group of 37 emerging market central banks delivered a net five interest rate rises in June after...
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Gold hovers near two-week high on softer US dollar, Fed minutes awaited

BENGALURU (July 6): Gold prices were hovering close to a two-week high on Tuesday, helped by a subdued dollar, while investors awaited minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's June policy meeting for more clarity on monetary policy going forward. Spot gold was steady at $1,792.34 per ounce by 0055 GMT,...
Businesskitco.com

JGB yields dip as U.S. payrolls reduce bets on Fed's tapering

TOKYO, July 5 (Reuters) - Yields on Japanese government bonds dipped on Monday after U.S. jobs data last week showed strong employment growth but limited wage inflation pressure, reducing expectations of early tapering in the Federal Reserve’s stimulus. The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.035%, while the...
MarketsForexTV.com

U.S. Dollar Depreciates As Fed Rate Hike Worries Abate

The U.S. dollar moved down against its major counterparts in the European session on Monday, as last week’s mixed U.S. employment data soothed jitters about a tapering of the bond buying program soon. While U.S. nonfarm payrolls rose more than expected in June, the unemployment rate edged up unexpectedly, helping...
BusinessDailyFx

Gold (XAU/USD) Forecast: Gold Holds Firm Despite Positive NFP Report

Gold regains confidence despite bullish NFP report. Inflation and unemployment to remain at the forefront of risk-sentiment, at least for now. FOMC Minutes will likely be next major event risk for Gold traders. Gold prices continue to serve as a primary indication of current economic conditions, edging slightly higher as...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

USD/JPY bulls need to commit at this juncture

USD/JPY bears are taking control at the start of the week. Attention will turn to the FOMC minutes on Wednesday. At the time of writing, USD/JPY is a little off on the day, losing some 0.1% and sub 111.00. The pair has sunk within a range of 111.19 and 110.79 so far.
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold tops $1,800/oz mark as dollar slips; focus on Fed minutes

* Gold’s upside potential might be limited - analyst. * Platinum rises more than 1% (Updates prices) July 6 (Reuters) - Gold rose above the $1,800/ounce psychological level on Tuesday to hit a three-week high, as a pullback in the dollar lifted bullion demand, while investors awaited minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s June meeting for clarity on monetary policy.
BusinessCNBC

Euro struggles as investor sentiment disappoints

The euro dived towards a three-month low against a broadly steady dollar on Tuesday as disappointing data tarnished some of the single currency's allure while Antipodean currencies held on to their gains, buoyed by robust data and hawkish comments. Investor sentiment in Germany, the euro zone's biggest economy, remains at...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar awaits Fed minutes, kiwi aloft on rate expectations

* USD steady vs EUR and JPY; Fed minutes awaited * Strong biz survey pulls NZ hike expectations to Nov; NZD rises * AUD drifts higher ahead of RBA meeting By Tom Westbrook SINGAPORE, July 6 (Reuters) - The New Zealand dollar rose on Tuesday after a strong business survey pulled forward rate hike expectations there to as soon November, while its Australian counterpart crept higher ahead of its own crucial central bank policy meeting later in the day. The U.S. dollar and other majors were mostly steady as investors wait on the minutes from the Federal Reserve's meeting in June when it surprised markets with a hawkish shift. They are due to be published on Wednesday. The euro held at $1.1860, more or less where it left off Friday and the yen rose a tad to 110.86 per dollar. Sterling nudged higher after Britain set plans to end COVID-19 restrictions in a fortnight, and last bought $1.3857. The kiwi rose as much as 0.4% to a one-week high of $0.7066, briefly breaking above its 200-day moving average, before settling around $0.7055 in morning trade. The Aussie tacked on 0.2% to $0.7541, though it was capped ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) meeting. A business survey in New Zealand showed a sharp improvement in confidence, a willingness to raise prices and a record high level of firms facing hiring issues - prompting ASB Bank to pull forward rate hike expectations to just four months away. "It is very clear that record amounts of monetary stimulus are no longer needed to support the economy and inflation risks are getting too high for comfort," said ASB senior economist Jane Turner in a note. "We now expect the RBNZ to start lifting the OCR from November this year (previously May 2022)." Swaps pricing also shifted to point to a roughly 3/4 chance of a November hike which, if it occurred, would put the Reserve Bank of New Zealand on par with the super-hawkish Norges Bank which is alone among G10 banks in forecasting a 2021 hike. Against the Australian dollar the kiwi hit a one-month high as the forecast of hikes as soon as in four months contrasts with the RBA, which has previously said it doesn't expect to lift rates until 2024. There is a possibility that could change on Tuesday, with the central bank flagging it will decide the fate of its bond purchase programme and three-year yield target. Economists expect the three-year yield target - which is set at the cash-rate level of 0.1% - to stay on the April 2024 bond - and for the RBA to adopt a flexible approach to bond purchases. Elsewhere a sharp rise in oil prices following abandoned talks among producers about output levels pushed exporters' currencies higher, driving the Norwegian crown up 0.3% overnight and lending support to the Canadian dollar. On the horizon later in the day - when U.S. markets return from a holiday - is a U.S. services survey and a German sentiment survey. On Wednesday, the Fed minutes might determine the near-term direction of the dollar as investors look for insight into the thinking behind last month's hawkish shift in which Fed members projected a start to rate hikes in 2023. "We still think it's a bit early for any material detail to be decided about tapering, but these minutes may certainly offer the beginnings of providing at least some sense of what members are thinking," said Alvin Tan, Asia FX strategist at RBC Capital Markets. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 108 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.1861 $1.1867 -0.05% -2.92% +1.1869 +1.1859 Dollar/Yen 110.8600 110.9100 -0.03% +7.35% +110.9450 +110.8250 Euro/Yen.

