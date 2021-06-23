Cancel
Chef's kiss! Jock Zonfrillo and his third wife Lauren Fried share a steamy lip lock as he takes a break from filming Celebrity MasterChef in Melbourne

He's been busy filming Celebrity MasterChef alongside the likes of Gordon Ramsay's daughter Tilly, Ian Thorpe and Rachael Finch.

And celebrity chef Jock Zonfrillo enjoyed a well-deserved break last week alongside his beautiful wife, Lauren Fried.

The couple put on a steamy display, passionately kissing and hugging outside of the Melbourne set.

Chef's kiss! Jock Zonfrillo and his third wife Lauren Fried shared a steamy lip lock as he took a break from filming Celebrity MasterChef in Melbourne last week 

Lauren greeted her husband wearing a mask, before slipping it off to lock lips with the handsome culinary star.

She dressed for the chilly and dreary conditions, wearing a pair of comfy black trousers and a matching oversized sweater.

She had a plaid scarf wrapped around her neck and some cute spotted sneakers on her feet.

Meanwhile, Jock donned his signature filming attire - a crisp shirt, vest and trousers, all paired with chic leather lace-up shoes.

Smitten: The couple stared into each other's eyes during the rendezvous 

Jock married his third wife Lauren in 2017, and often shares loved-up photos of the pair to his Instagram page.

The pair welcomed their second daughter, Isla Generosa, in November last year, and are also parents to two-year-old son Alfie.

Jock also shares two teenage daughters - Ava, 19, and Sophia, 14 - from previous marriages.

Channel 10 announced the cast for the new season of Celebrity MasterChef last month.

Cute! Jock married his third wife Lauren in 2017, and often shares loved-up photos of the pair to his Instagram page. The pair welcomed their second daughter, Isla Generosa, in November last year, and are also parents to two-year-old son Alfie

The contestants include Gordon Ramsay's daughter Tilly, Gold Logie winner Rebecca Gibney, Offspring actor Matthew Le Nevez and fashion designer Collette Dinnigan.

They will appear alongside Olympic hero Ian Thorpe.

Radio personality Chrissie Swan and retired soccer player Archie Thompson are also set to compete on the program.

Celebrity MasterChef last aired in 2009, and featured the likes of Michelle Bridges, Rachael Finch, Josh Thomas, Kirk Pengilly, Alex Perry and Eamon Sullivan.

Judges Melissa Leong, Andy Allen and Jock will be fronting the show, which will air later this year.

They will be back! Judges Melissa Leong, Andy Allen and Jock will be fronting Celebrity MasterChef, which will air later this year
