Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA playoffs: Suns' Devin Booker exits Game 3 with bloody nose after collision with Clippers' Patrick Beverley

By Colin Ward-Henninger
CBS Sports
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlready without Chris Paul, the Phoenix Suns were forced to play part of their thrilling 104-103 Game 3 win against the Los Angeles Clippers without All-Star Devin Booker, who headed to the locker room in the third quarter with blood pouring from the bridge of his nose. The laceration was the result of a head-to-head collision with Clippers guard Patrick Beverley with 3:22 remaining in the third quarter.

www.cbssports.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivica Zubac
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Chris Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#The Phoenix Suns#The Los Angeles Clippers#Suns#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAchatsports.com

Phoenix Suns: Devin Booker is the Best Player Left in NBA Playoffs

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns, Chris Paul, 2007 NBA Playoffs, Phoenix, NBA Most Valuable Player Award, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks, National Basketball Association, Oklahoma City Thunder. Phoenix Suns, Devin Booker (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Earning MVP nods toward the regular season’s final weeks, most viewed veteran point guard Chris Paul...
NBAPosted by
Fox News

Suns' Devin Booker bloodied after head bump, returns with stitches

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker collided with Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley in the third quarter of the teams’ Western Conference Finals playoff matchup on Tuesday night. The collision occurred with more than three minutes remaining in the frame. Booker was trying to get around Beverley’s solid defense when...
NBAnationofblue.com

Suns beat Clippers in final second despite off night by bloody Devin Booker

The Phoenix Suns literally defeated the Clippers 104-103 in the final second on a dunk by Deandre Ayton with 0.7 to go. Ayton finished with 24 points and 14 rebounds. Former Murray State point guard Cameron Payne led the suns with a career-high 29 points and 9 assists. Devin Booker...
NBAclipperholics.com

Patrick Beverley: Experiment to start second PG contained Devin Booker

The LA Clippers came out for Game 2 with Patrick Beverley in the starting lineup. It was a different look, as the Clippers not only put Beverley in the starting lineup, but also added Ivica Zubac. Beverley hadn’t started for the Clippers since Game 2 of the first round. Nicolas...
NBAFox News

Suns' Devin Booker scuffles with Clippers' DeMarcus Cousins after game-winner

The Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Clippers scuffled at the end of Game 2 of their Western Conference Finals matchup on Tuesday night after Deandre Ayton’s game-winning alley-oop finish. Immediately after Ayton put in the game-winning basket to give the Suns a 104-103 victory, Clippers center DeMarcus Cousins was seen...
NBACBS Sports

Suns' Devin Booker: Returns to game

Booker (head) received stitches and returned during the fourth quarter of Tuesday's Game 2 against the Clippers, per the ESPN broadcast. Booker collided heads with Patrick Beverley during the third quarter and required stitches to stop bleeding. The issue shouldn't affect his availability for the remainder of the game or Thursday's Game 3, though there's a possibility he has a broken nose.
NBAYardbarker

Suns' Devin Booker wearing protective mask during Game 3 after injuring nose

Devin Booker will have a different look for Game 3 of the Western Conference finals. The Phoenix Suns guard will be wearing a mask in the game, per Rachel Nichols of ESPN. Booker suffered a nose injury after colliding with Patrick Beverley in Game 2, which the Suns won by a point over the Los Angeles Clippers.
NBAchatsports.com

NBA Playoffs: Suns Rout Clippers In Game 6 To Reach NBA Finals

Chris Paul has been waiting for this moment for 16 years and Wednesday night in Los Angeles, he was not letting anyone get in his way of reaching the NBA Finals. Paul poured in 41 points as he led the Phoenix Suns to a 130-101 win over the LA Clippers to close the Western Conference Finals and clinch the series 4-2.
NBAchatsports.com

Phoenix Suns: How Can Devin Booker Bounce Back? Attack Beverley

Phoenix Suns, Devin Booker (Photo by Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports) The Phoenix Suns knew coming into this Western Conference Finals series against the Los Angeles Clippers that they would have to deal with Patrick Beverley and his defense and bothering antics on the court. Devin Booker has dealt with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy