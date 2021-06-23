An early exit for Stroman and an offensive drought led to the Mets being shut out yet again

The Mets’ pitching depth was already a problem, and then came Tuesday night. Already without a fifth starter and a long man in the bullpen, they lost one of their top starting pitchers after just one inning. Marcus Stroman lasted just the first frame before leaving three pitches into the second inning with left hip soreness. He asked to remain in the game, but was clearly uncomfortable, unable to follow through on his warm-up pitches, and told manager Luis Rojas he may have hyperextended something in his hip after a pitch in the second inning.