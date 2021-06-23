An early exit for Stroman and an offensive drought led to the Mets being shut out yet again
Earlier on Tuesday, Mets GM Zack Scott spoke to the media and surprised fans and writers alike by announcing the return of Michael Conforto from the Injured List, effective this evening. However, as game time approached, the Conforto transaction was nowhere to be found. It eventually came out that the Syracuse Mets had a covid-19 outbreak, and so Conforto needed to be tested (he was and it came back negative) before the Mets could activate him.www.amazinavenue.com