Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

An early exit for Stroman and an offensive drought led to the Mets being shut out yet again

By Brian Salvatore
Amazin' Avenue
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier on Tuesday, Mets GM Zack Scott spoke to the media and surprised fans and writers alike by announcing the return of Michael Conforto from the Injured List, effective this evening. However, as game time approached, the Conforto transaction was nowhere to be found. It eventually came out that the Syracuse Mets had a covid-19 outbreak, and so Conforto needed to be tested (he was and it came back negative) before the Mets could activate him.

www.amazinavenue.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Pillar
Person
Marcus Stroman
Person
Aaron Loup
Person
Jeff Mcneil
Person
Dansby Swanson
Person
Kyle Wright
Person
Ender Inciarte
Person
Michael Conforto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets Pitchers#Braves#Mets Gm#Conforto#The Syracuse Mets#Il#Big Mets#Wpa Mets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
General Motors
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Related
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Marcus Stroman leaves start early with hip soreness

Mets right-hander Marcus Stroman left this evening’s start against the Braves in the second inning after a visit from the trainer. The club later announced he’s dealing with left hip soreness. Yennsy Díaz came on in relief to replace him. There’s no indication at this point that his departure was...
MLBNew York Post

Marcus Stroman exits early as Mets’ pitching nightmare continues

The Mets’ pitching depth was already a problem, and then came Tuesday night. Already without a fifth starter and a long man in the bullpen, they lost one of their top starting pitchers after just one inning. Marcus Stroman lasted just the first frame before leaving three pitches into the second inning with left hip soreness. He asked to remain in the game, but was clearly uncomfortable, unable to follow through on his warm-up pitches, and told manager Luis Rojas he may have hyperextended something in his hip after a pitch in the second inning.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Mets Bullpen Performs Well After Marcus Stroman’s Early Exit

The New York Mets sent Marcus Stroman to the mound Tuesday night against the Atlanta Braves. The game was delayed due to rain until 7:35PM, and unfortunately Stroman did not remain much longer than that, as his start was cut short due to injury. Stroman hurt his hip after an...
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

Morning Briefing: Mets Injuries Mount Again After Stroman Leaves Tuesday Start

The second wave of Mets injuries is upon us. After nearly half the roster was wiped out between the beginning and middle of May, the Mets have now suffered a rash of injuries over the last couple days from Robert Gsellman and Jeurys Familia hitting the injured list to Joey Lucchesi officially needing Tommy John surgery. The latest are:
MLBNew York Post

Mets get the Marcus Stroman news they desperately needed

Marcus Stroman wants the ball for his next start, and the Mets will spend the next few days deciding whether he should get it. A “clean” MRI exam performed on the right-hander’s left hip Wednesday provided enough reassurance for team brass to keep Stroman off the injured list, a day after he departed in the second inning against the Braves in discomfort. Now the goal is getting him back to the mound next week.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Mets Star P Marcus Stroman Leaves Game With Potential Injury

The New York Mets just can’t catch a break these days. Star pitcher Marcus Stroman left Tuesday’s outing against the Atlanta Braves with a potential injury. Stroman didn’t even last two innings on Tuesday before he had to leave the game with a potential injury. After delivering a pitch in the second inning, Stroman appeared to be bothered by his left hip.
MLBcbslocal.com

Stroman Hurt As Braves Blank Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — Charlie Morton struck out 11 in seven innings of one-hit ball for his 100th major league win, and the Atlanta Braves beat the banged-up New York Mets 3-0 on Tuesday night for their second consecutive shutout against the slumping NL East leaders. Mets starter Marcus Stroman...
MLBFrankfort Times

Mets injuries: Stroman (hip), Conforto delayed, Lucchesi out

NEW YORK (AP) — Marcus Stroman has a sore hip, Michael Conforto's return was delayed due to coronavirus concerns and Joey Lucchesi is out for the season. The hits just keep on coming for the injury-riddled New York Mets. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may...
MLBMLB

Mets optimistic Stroman can start Monday

NEW YORK -- The Mets’ ailing pitching staff received some rare positive news on Wednesday, when an MRI taken on Marcus Stroman’s left hip revealed no significant issues. The Mets have not committed to having Stroman make his next start, which would be Monday in Washington. But they are optimistic he will be able to do so.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Charlie Morton, Braves shut out Mets

Charlie Morton pitched seven scoreless innings and earned his 100th career win as the visiting Atlanta Braves blanked the New York Mets 3-0 on Tuesday. All of the Atlanta offense came from Dansby Swanson, who connected for a three-run homer off reliever Yennsy Diaz in the third inning. It was his 12th home run of the year.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Marcus Stroman Has Message For Mets Fans Amid Injury Scare

Those in attendance at Citi Field held their breath on Tuesday night, as New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman had to leave the game early due to an injury. Shortly after Stroman left his start it was announced that he was dealing with hip soreness. He then underwent an MRI to see how severe his injury is.
MLBwmleader.com

Mets’ offense finally busts out in Michael Conforto’s return

The band got closer to reuniting Wednesday night, bringing with it the aura of a competent Mets lineup. There was Michael Conforto, back in the No. 3 hole and playing right field after a five-week absence. Jeff McNeil sat atop the lineup, in his third game since returning from the injured list.
MLBCharlotteObserver.com

Michael Conforto close to being back with Mets, but not yet activated off IL

The Mets are on the verge of getting their Opening Day right fielder back, and he’s got a lot to prove in his walk year. Michael Conforto sped through all his checkpoints in rehab from a strained right hamstring, prompting the Mets to consider activating him from the injured list on Tuesday before their game against the Braves at Citi Field. Though Mets acting GM Zack Scott said Conforto would come off the IL, his activation was actually not included in a flurry of roster moves the team announced before first pitch. A reason was not provided for Conforto’s delayed return.
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Marcus Stroman: Lasts three innings in return

Stroman (6-6) allowed four runs (two earned) on five hits and three walks with three strikeouts in three innings, taking the loss versus Philadelphia on Sunday. Stroman left his previous start with hip soreness, and he wasn't able to pitch very deep into Sunday's contest. After the game, Mets managers Luis Rojas revealed that Stroman will be away from the team to due to his grandmother's death, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. While he hasn't officially been placed on the bereavement list, such a move could come in the next couple of days. Stroman is still expected to make his next scheduled start versus the Yankees, which tentatively lines up for Friday. The right-hander has a 2.44 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 78:24 K:BB across 88.2 innings.

Comments / 0

Community Policy