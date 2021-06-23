Cancel
Sophia Bush opens up about why she keeps her personal life private: 'It's hard to have nothing that's yours'

By Brian Gallagher For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 14 days ago

Sophia Bush is opening up about keeping her personal life out of the public eye in a new interview.

The 38-year-old actress was thrust into the limelight at just 20 years of age when she was cast in the hit series One Tree Hill, and hasn't stopped working since.

While promoting her new movie False Positive, debuting on Hulu June 25, Bush opened up about keeping her personal life under wraps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rLyhB_0acdGkg800
Private: Sophia Bush is opening up about keeping her personal life out of the public eye in a new interview

'It's hard to have nothing that's yours. And when you are a person who lives in the public eye, everybody wants to pick over everything and that can be really tricky,' Bush revealed in the interview.

She added that she grew up in the 'early aughts when girls were raked over the coals for any choices that they made.'

'And I just was like, "I don't think I like this." I didn't like having my private life lied about,' she added, while citing an example.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pmb00_0acdGkg800
Nothing is syours: 'It's hard to have nothing that's yours. And when you are a person who lives in the public eye, everybody wants to pick over everything and that can be really tricky,' Bush revealed in the interview

'There were times where someone would send through an article and be like, "Well, supposedly you're dating this guy." And I was like, "I mean, I would. Who is he?" Like, what is going on here?' she added.

The Chicago Fire star added it 'bothered' her that, in interviews, instead of asking her about her work, beliefs or women's rights, the questions were more superficial.

'It would be, 'What are you wearing? And how's your boyfriend?,' and it's like, 'What does that have to do with anything about my work, my life?'" she continued. "

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=322sLS_0acdGkg800
Bothered: The Chicago Fire star added it 'bothered' her that, in interviews, instead of asking her about her work, beliefs or women's rights, the questions were more superficial

'I really think the kind of gamification of people's private intimacy is just creepy to me. So I don't really hide what's going on in my life, but I don't flaunt it,' Bush clarified.

Her new film False Positive explores the pressure put on women to get pregnant and start a family.

'There's so much societally that we really put on women when it comes to pregnancy. We really pressurize it,' she continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rmOBv_0acdGkg800
Creepy: 'I really think the kind of gamification of people's private intimacy is just creepy to me. So I don't really hide what's going on in my life, but I don't flaunt it,' Bush clarified

'We judge women who do get pregnant. We judge women who don't get pregnant. We judge women for when they get pregnant, we judge women if they don't want to be pregnant,' Bush said.

'There's so much of other people's opinions in the way. And, I think so much culturing that makes us kind of do this really squeaky clean version of a reality that is incredible, but also life-threatening and intensely disruptive to a person's life,' she added.

'Not that you aren't thrilled about it [pregnancy], but your entire life is going to change. Your identity is going to change. And we act like it's like an Instagram moment. And I think that that sort of disempowerment that so many women are put through is a really interesting thing to explore,' she added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CQirh_0acdGkg800
Judge: 'We judge women who do get pregnant. We judge women who don't get pregnant. We judge women for when they get pregnant, we judge women if they don't want to be pregnant,' Bush said
