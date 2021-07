Watch Colin Cowherd count down his list of the top 10 players in the upcoming 2021 NBA Finals with Tuesday night’s Game 1 just hours away. “The backup to Chris Paul, Cameron has an odd game -- he’s very long, he’s very lanky, but he averaged 20 and 9 in two games when Chris was out. He’s another guy who can ‘get a bucket’. He’s got a weird game, a little George Gervin to it, he can get you a bucket. I also think he’s a really important guy for the future of this franchise because he will allow them to sign Chris Paul to a long contract and allow Chris Paul to take nights off, and allow Chris to play 28 minutes instead of what the Lakers are doing with LeBron James having to play 38 minutes.”