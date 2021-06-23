America's Got Talent: Sofia Vergara hits Golden Buzzer for Portland, Oregon singer Jimmie Herrod

Sofia Vergara pressed her Golden Buzzer for singer Jimmie Herrod on Tuesday's episode of America's Got Talent on NBC.

The 48-year-old actress who received widespread critical acclaim while starring on Modern Family showed her acting chops remain sharp after Jimmie, 30, of Portland, Oregon, performed Tomorrow from Annie.

Sofia remained in her seat as her fellow judges Simon Cowell, 61, Heidi Klum, 48, and Howie Mandel, 65, gave Jimmie a standing ovation.

'Um, I have to say that I didn't like it that much,' Sofia said when asked for her review.

The other judges looked surprised and show host Terry Crews, 52, remarked, 'What is going on today?'.

The audience started to boo as Sofia continued, 'But, ...but I loved it!'

She then leaned over and slammed the Golden Buzzer sending Jimmie straight to the season 16 live shows in Hollywood.

Golden confetti fell down on Jimmie as Terry announced that the had received the Golden Buzzer from Sofia.

'Oh, my God, that was so amazing. That was giving me goosebumps. I was like I feel like I had to. I had to. You deserve it,' Sofia told Jimmie.

Jimmie called his proud father as he celebrated while Simon congratulated Sofia on fooling him.

'I didn't think you liked it. You weren't standing up. I thought you hated it,' Simon said.

'Well, you got us. That was good. That was good,' he added.

Simon at the end of the two-hour episode got Sofia as he pulled a prank on her involving a danger act.

Sofia since joining AGT on season 15 has become a fan of danger acts and Simon secretly worked with season 11 danger act Ryan Stock and AmberLynn to trick her.

Ryan and AmberLynn told the judges they had improved their crossbow routine that last time ended with AmberLynn shooting Ryan with a flaming arrow in the throat as their stunt went wrong.

After two successful crossbow shots with a balloon by their heads, Ryan and AmberLynn then recruited Simon and Sofia to help with their next routine.

Simon was designated as the target with a white balloon being held over his head, while blindfolded Sofia would be guided by AmberLynn and Ryan on how to shoot.

While Sofia was blinded, Simon shushed the audience as a crew made it appear as if he had been struck in the stomach by the arrow.

Sofia was then counted down and fired away.

AmberLynn screamed and Terry called for a medic as Simon was shown on the floor with the arrow sticking out.

Sofia ripped off her blindfold and pushed AmberLynn as Terry rushed to Simon's side.

Simon asked to speak with Sofia and then told her, 'Sofia. I gotcha'.

Sofia looked shocked and then took her spot at the table.

'I think I pushed you. I'm so sorry,' Sofia told AmberLynn.

'It's okay. I would have pushed me, too,' AmberLynn replied.

Sofia reminded Simon that she was Colombian and 'you know we take revenge' before they high-fived as the show ended.

The fourth auditions episode of the season opened with a dance unit called Shuffolution performing.

They took the dance trend popular on social media to new heights with synchronized moves during their high-spirited performance.

Shuffolution easily scored four yes votes from the judges and advanced.

Next up was office manager Pam, 36, from Pasadena, California, and her singing dog Casper.

The adorable chihuahua joined in on the chorus as Pam performed and dog-lover Simon was the first to stand up after their performance.

Casper and Pam received four yes votes and advanced.

Brooke Simpson, 30, a member of the Haliwa-Saponi tribe of Native Americans who grew up in Hollister, North Carolina, told Simon that it was a dream of hers since age 16 to sing in front of him and that she wanted to be the first major indigenous pop star.

She was accompanied by her husband Ray on piano as she belted out a stirring rendition of the Lizzo hit song Cuz I Love You.

Brooke received a standing ovation from the audience and judges before receiving four yes votes.

Roman Kricheli of Israel performed a yoga show that involved him squeezing into a small clear box.

Simon was not initially impressed and buzzed him with an X, but later joined the judges in giving Roman a standing ovation.

Roman's daughter afterward joined him on the stage and told the judges that it was his biggest dream to perform on AGT before Simon rescinded his buzz and the judges gave him four yes votes.

Juson Williams and his Inspirational Singers of New York City choir performed next and the diverse group of Broadway, film and TV entertainers thrilled the audience.

They delivered the Cynthia Erivo song Stand Up and earned a standing ovation from the judges.

Their performance that included tap dancing, solos and choir arrangements received four yes votes.

Nine-year-old magician Shoji also impressed the judges with his up-close coin and card tricks.

Heidi predicted that he would become one of the great magicians.

He received four yes votes and got emotional afterward believing he was in a dream.

The Other Direction performed their original song Girl, You're The Best in their bid to become the 'world's gayest boy band'.

Their lyrics about being supportive but not interested in women drew laughs and a standing ovation from the audience.

Heidi said she wanted to hear it again before the group received four yes votes.

Stand-up comedian Josh Blue from Denver let everyone know from the start that he has cerebral palsy and killed it with self-deprecating humor.

Comedy aficionado Howie praised his performance and called him a 'star'.

He received yes votes from all four of the judges and advanced.

Danila Bim performed a real hair-raising routine as she was lifted off the ground by her hair for an aerial performance.

Her unique art captivated the audience and judges as she performed high above the stage.

Danila also advanced with four yes votes.

America's Got Talent will return next week on NBC with more auditions and Heidi's Golden Buzzer pick.