Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

America's Got Talent: Sofia Vergara hits Golden Buzzer for Portland, Oregon singer Jimmie Herrod

By Paul Chavez For Dailymail.com
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 14 days ago

Sofia Vergara pressed her Golden Buzzer for singer Jimmie Herrod on Tuesday's episode of America's Got Talent on NBC.

The 48-year-old actress who received widespread critical acclaim while starring on Modern Family showed her acting chops remain sharp after Jimmie, 30, of Portland, Oregon, performed Tomorrow from Annie.

Sofia remained in her seat as her fellow judges Simon Cowell, 61, Heidi Klum, 48, and Howie Mandel, 65, gave Jimmie a standing ovation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pt7gw_0acdGiug00
Acting chops: Sofia Vergara pressed her Golden Buzzer for singer Jimmie Herrod on Tuesday's episode of America's Got Talent on NBC after showing her acting chops

'Um, I have to say that I didn't like it that much,' Sofia said when asked for her review.

The other judges looked surprised and show host Terry Crews, 52, remarked, 'What is going on today?'.

The audience started to boo as Sofia continued, 'But, ...but I loved it!'

She then leaned over and slammed the Golden Buzzer sending Jimmie straight to the season 16 live shows in Hollywood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wFSHV_0acdGiug00
Confetti falling: Golden confetti fell as Jimmie was joined on the stage by Sofia
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xFjE8_0acdGiug00
So confused: The other judges looked surprised when Sofia panned Jimmie's performance and show host Terry Crews, 52, remarked, 'What is going on today?'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h1V2Y_0acdGiug00
The moment: Sofia after saying she didn't like the act revealed that she loved it and leaned over and slammed the Golden Buzzer sending Jimmie straight to the live shows in Hollywood

Golden confetti fell down on Jimmie as Terry announced that the had received the Golden Buzzer from Sofia.

'Oh, my God, that was so amazing. That was giving me goosebumps. I was like I feel like I had to. I had to. You deserve it,' Sofia told Jimmie.

Jimmie called his proud father as he celebrated while Simon congratulated Sofia on fooling him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34MVoO_0acdGiug00
Got goosebumps: 'Oh, my God, that was so amazing. That was giving me goosebumps. I was like I feel like I had to. I had to. You deserve it,' Sofia told Jimmie

'I didn't think you liked it. You weren't standing up. I thought you hated it,' Simon said.

'Well, you got us. That was good. That was good,' he added.

Simon at the end of the two-hour episode got Sofia as he pulled a prank on her involving a danger act.

Sofia since joining AGT on season 15 has become a fan of danger acts and Simon secretly worked with season 11 danger act Ryan Stock and AmberLynn to trick her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MJNdr_0acdGiug00
Fooled him: 'I didn't think you liked it. You weren't standing up. I thought you hated it,' Simon said

Ryan and AmberLynn told the judges they had improved their crossbow routine that last time ended with AmberLynn shooting Ryan with a flaming arrow in the throat as their stunt went wrong.

After two successful crossbow shots with a balloon by their heads, Ryan and AmberLynn then recruited Simon and Sofia to help with their next routine.

Simon was designated as the target with a white balloon being held over his head, while blindfolded Sofia would be guided by AmberLynn and Ryan on how to shoot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XIFoM_0acdGiug00
Danger prank: Simon at the end of the two-hour episode got Sofia as he pulled a prank on her involving danger act Ryan Stock and Amberlynn
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HVGa2_0acdGiug00
Third shot: After two successful crossbow shots with a balloon by their heads, Ryan and AmberLynn then recruited Simon and Sofia to help with their next routine

While Sofia was blinded, Simon shushed the audience as a crew made it appear as if he had been struck in the stomach by the arrow.

Sofia was then counted down and fired away.

AmberLynn screamed and Terry called for a medic as Simon was shown on the floor with the arrow sticking out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20F3yV_0acdGiug00
Arrow wound: While Sofia was blinded, Simon shushed the audience as a crew made it appear as if he had been struck in the stomach by the arrow
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mU6Jo_0acdGiug00
Blindfold on: Sofia was then counted down and fired away while blindfolded
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L6KC9_0acdGiug00
Something wrong: AmberLynn screamed and Terry called for a medic as Sofia reacted

Sofia ripped off her blindfold and pushed AmberLynn as Terry rushed to Simon's side.

Simon asked to speak with Sofia and then told her, 'Sofia. I gotcha'.

Sofia looked shocked and then took her spot at the table.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IUDCD_0acdGiug00
Good one: Simon stayed on the floor with the arrow sticking out and called for Sofia
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k7K0o_0acdGiug00
Bought it: Sofia pushed AmberLynn after the trick went wrong and looked shocked

'I think I pushed you. I'm so sorry,' Sofia told AmberLynn.

'It's okay. I would have pushed me, too,' AmberLynn replied.

Sofia reminded Simon that she was Colombian and 'you know we take revenge' before they high-fived as the show ended.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YyhAE_0acdGiug00
Apology offered: 'I think I pushed you. I'm so sorry,' Sofia told AmberLynn
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sxUkg_0acdGiug00
No problem: 'It's okay. I would have pushed me, too,' AmberLynn replied

The fourth auditions episode of the season opened with a dance unit called Shuffolution performing.

They took the dance trend popular on social media to new heights with synchronized moves during their high-spirited performance.

Shuffolution easily scored four yes votes from the judges and advanced.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sOiAo_0acdGiug00
First up: The fourth auditions episode of the season opened with a dance unit called Shuffolution performing
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tXPla_0acdGiug00
New heights: They took the dance trend popular on social media to new heights with synchronized moves during their high-spirited performance

Next up was office manager Pam, 36, from Pasadena, California, and her singing dog Casper.

The adorable chihuahua joined in on the chorus as Pam performed and dog-lover Simon was the first to stand up after their performance.

Casper and Pam received four yes votes and advanced.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yWApI_0acdGiug00
Singing dog: Next up was office manager Pam, 36, from Pasadena, California, and her singing dog Casper

Brooke Simpson, 30, a member of the Haliwa-Saponi tribe of Native Americans who grew up in Hollister, North Carolina, told Simon that it was a dream of hers since age 16 to sing in front of him and that she wanted to be the first major indigenous pop star.

She was accompanied by her husband Ray on piano as she belted out a stirring rendition of the Lizzo hit song Cuz I Love You.

Brooke received a standing ovation from the audience and judges before receiving four yes votes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MnmOO_0acdGiug00
Longtime dream: Brooke Simpson, 30, a member of the Haliwa-Saponi tribe of Native Americans who grew up in Hollister, North Carolina, told Simon that it was a dream of hers since age 16 to sing in front of him
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uWBOp_0acdGiug00
Stirring rendition: She was accompanied by her husband Ray on piano as she belted out a stirring rendition of the Lizzo hit song Cuz I Love You

Roman Kricheli of Israel performed a yoga show that involved him squeezing into a small clear box.

Simon was not initially impressed and buzzed him with an X, but later joined the judges in giving Roman a standing ovation.

Roman's daughter afterward joined him on the stage and told the judges that it was his biggest dream to perform on AGT before Simon rescinded his buzz and the judges gave him four yes votes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34JlG0_0acdGiug00
Yoga show: Roman Kricheli of Israel performed a yoga show that involved him squeezing into a small clear box
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sCk0n_0acdGiug00
Early buzz: Simon was not initially impressed and buzzed him with an X, but later joined the judges in giving Roman a standing ovation and rescinded his buzz

Juson Williams and his Inspirational Singers of New York City choir performed next and the diverse group of Broadway, film and TV entertainers thrilled the audience.

They delivered the Cynthia Erivo song Stand Up and earned a standing ovation from the judges.

Their performance that included tap dancing, solos and choir arrangements received four yes votes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35kHoJ_0acdGiug00
Diverse choir: Juson Williams and his Inspirational Singers of New York City choir performed next and the diverse group of Broadway, film and TV entertainers thrilled the audience

Nine-year-old magician Shoji also impressed the judges with his up-close coin and card tricks.

Heidi predicted that he would become one of the great magicians.

He received four yes votes and got emotional afterward believing he was in a dream.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08ny51_0acdGiug00
Young magician: Nine-year-old magician Shoji also impressed the judges with his up-close coin and card tricks

The Other Direction performed their original song Girl, You're The Best in their bid to become the 'world's gayest boy band'.

Their lyrics about being supportive but not interested in women drew laughs and a standing ovation from the audience.

Heidi said she wanted to hear it again before the group received four yes votes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23MXES_0acdGiug00
Original song: The Other Direction performed their original song Girl, You're The Best in their bid to become the 'world's gayest boy band'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20uKMf_0acdGiug00
Standing ovation: Their lyrics about being supportive but not interested in women drew laughs and a standing ovation from the audience

Stand-up comedian Josh Blue from Denver let everyone know from the start that he has cerebral palsy and killed it with self-deprecating humor.

Comedy aficionado Howie praised his performance and called him a 'star'.

He received yes votes from all four of the judges and advanced.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ebFJH_0acdGiug00
Killed it: Stand-up comedian Josh Blue from Denver let everyone know from the start that he has cerebral palsy and killed it with self-deprecating humor

Danila Bim performed a real hair-raising routine as she was lifted off the ground by her hair for an aerial performance.

Her unique art captivated the audience and judges as she performed high above the stage.

Danila also advanced with four yes votes.

America's Got Talent will return next week on NBC with more auditions and Heidi's Golden Buzzer pick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40g1K1_0acdGiug00
Hair raising: Danila Bim performed a real hair-raising routine as she was lifted off the ground by her hair for an aerial performance
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

197K+
Followers
75K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brooke Simpson
Person
Heidi Klum
Person
Ryan
Person
Annie Golden
Person
Terry Crews
Person
Howie Mandel
Person
Sofia Vergara
Person
Cynthia Erivo
Person
Simon Cowell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#America#Got Talent#Cerebral Palsy#Nbc#Agt#Colombian#Haliwa Saponi#Native Americans#Lizzo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosTVLine

America's Got Talent Recap: A Quick-Change Artist Captures Heidi Klum's Golden Buzzer in Week 5 — Watch Video

Heidi Klum finally smashed her Golden Buzzer on Tuesday for an act that left the judges forever… changed. The fifth week of America’s Got Talent auditions introduced viewers to Lea Kyle, a quick-change artist who put Beyoncé, Cinderella and even Sabrina the Teenage Witch to shame with her rapidly changing (and constantly mystifying) wardrobe. It was absolute sorcery from start to finish, and it’s exactly the kind of thing I would pay to see in Vegas.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Heidi Klum, 48, Rocks Sexy Leather Mini Skirt For Date Night With Husband Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum has stunned in a black leather mini skirt while stepping out in Santa Monica with her musician husband, Tom Kaulitz. Heidi Klum has stepped out in a gorgeous leather ‘fit for a date night with her husband, Tokio Hotel rocker Tom Kaulitz, 31. The 48-year-old America’s Got Talent judge rocked a black leather mini-skirt for the night out at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on July 1. The German supermodel appeared to be in high spirits as she walked hand in hand with her hubby, and paired her pretty skirt with a patterned blouse, a leather button-up, and snakeskin-printed heels.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Simon Cowell’s deadly ‘America’s Got Talent’ stunt shocks audience: ‘We need a medic!’

Simon Cowell sat out most of last year’s America’s Got Talent season after seriously injuring his back in a freak bike accident. And for one scary moment this week, it looked like he would be sidelined again — when an audition by a returning “comedy danger act” went horrifyingly awry, leaving Simon gasping on the stage floor with an arrow piercing his chest and panicked host Terry Crews crying out for a medic.
TV & VideosTVLine

America's Got Talent Recap: The 'Worst Song in the World' Leads to a Golden Buzzer Win in Week 4 — Watch Video

Look, we’re not saying that this week’s Golden Buzzer moment was secretly a marketing stunt for NBC’s upcoming Annie Live!, but we’re not not saying it. When singer Jimmie Herrod announced on Tuesday’s episode of America’s Got Talent that he was going to perform the iconic (and polarizing) showtune “Tomorrow,” Simon Cowell made it very clear that an “X” was likely in his future.
TV Showstalentrecap.com

‘America’s Got Talent’ Auditions Continue in a Night Full of Surprises

On Tuesday night, America’s Got Talent Season 16 returned for another night of auditions. The episode was full of surprising and downright shocking moments, including the return of a notorious danger act from the past. Tuesday’s show also featured some incredible singers. Sofia Vergara’s Golden Buzzer went to a performer...
Theater & Dancetalentrecap.com

Heidi Klum Shows Off Dance Moves Her Daughter Deems ‘Cringeworthy’

Heidi Klum looked stunning in a sleek black jumpsuit with gold decals hanging down the front during her appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden. This look might be a subtle nod to hitting her Golden Buzzer for Léa Kyle in this week’s episode of America’s Got Talent. The supermodel showed off her dance moves that her daughter Leni deems “cringeworthy.” Are her dancing skills Golden Buzzer-worthy?
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Heidi Klum Recalls Renewing Her Vows With Seal 8 Times Before They Split

Giving it all she had. Heidi Klum reflected on her marriage to Seal and how hard she worked to make the relationship last ahead of their 2012 split. “I think I got married eight times to Seal,” Klum, 48, told the Sunday Times on Sunday, July 4, recalling the pair renewed their vows annually following their 2005 nuptials. “I thought it would be kind of, like, fun.”
TV & VideosHollywood Life

‘AGT’ Preview: Simon Cowell Fears The Worst If This Mother-Daughter Danger Act Goes Wrong

The latest danger act to audition has Simon Cowell scared in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the July 6 episode of ‘America’s Got Talent.’. Gigi DeLuxe and Devon take the stage during the July 6 round of auditions on America’s Got Talent with a new danger act that has the judges squirming. Gigi is a professional sword swallower and archer with human targets. In this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek, Gigi uses her archery skills to pop a balloon that Devon is holding with just her mouth.
CelebritiesPosted by
FootwearNews

Sofia Vergara Trades Her Jeans & Tank Top for Cigarette Pants & a Bustier on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Sofia Vergara made a quick transformation from casual-chic to wow-worthy glam for “America’s Got Talent” this week. The actress showed off her on-set change for last night’s episode, swapping out her tank top and light-wash Walmart jeans for a strapless bustier top and tailored cigarette pants. For both looks, Vergara of course had on two bold pairs of platform sandals set atop lifted block heels.
Santa Monica, CAPosted by
FootwearNews

Heidi Klum Is Edgier Than Ever in a Moto Jacket, Leather Mini Skirt & Snakeskin Pumps for Date Night

Heidi Klum broke out her edgy style for a date night with her husband, musician Tom Kaulitz. On Thursday, the “America’s Got Talent” judge joined her other half for dinner at celeb-favorited spot Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif. For the outing, Klum went moto-chic in a leather shirt-jacket and coordinating mini skirt; she then contrasted the sleeker pieces with a black animal-coated blouse.

Comments / 0

Community Policy