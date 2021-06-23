Postwood Beach still closed, Potsdam rec programs in doubt

Two piles of sand sit on a barren beach at Postwood Park in Hannawa Falls earlier this month. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

POTSDAM — The future of Postwood Beach remains in limbo as the town announced last week it would open the beach, but the recreation department head insists it doesn’t yet have the appropriate resources.

Recreation Director Trey T. Smutz said during a village Board of Trustees meeting Monday that Postwood is unsafe and understaffed.

“I can’t ask some of my 18-to-20-year-old employees to go down to a location with condoms, tampons and broken glass,” he said.

Whether there will be any recreation programs this summer, Mr. Smutz said “there could be.”

The Town Board meeting Wednesday is going to determine what the recreation budget may look like over the next couple years, Mr. Smutz said, which will play a large factor in the decision to resume recreational programs.

Maggie M. McKenna, village trustee, voiced concern about the absence of summer recreation programs.

“I have a 5-year-old who doesn’t know how to swim,” she said. “That is a massive public health issue.”

In response, Mr. Smutz said that right now, the Department of Health is not allowing swim lessons.

“Even if we said summer camp starts tomorrow,” he said, “we could not have swim lessons.”

The problem with opening Postwood and resuming recreation programs is mostly a monetary one.

Stephen J. Warr, village trustee, said that about three or four years ago, the budget for recreation was $209,000 apiece from the town and village. Since then, $87,000 has gone out of that budget.

“Everyone expects the same services for $87,000 less,” he added.

Mr. Warr said that if we went back to a budget of $209,000 per municipality, “We could hire a summer person whose sole job is Postwood. But when we lose that $87,000 because we want to cut the budget, now we’re having a discussion about the town potentially dissolving the agreement.”

As for how to rectify the budget to funnel more money toward recreation, Mr. Warr said that, “We can’t do that till the next budget year, and we’ll have that discussion Wednesday with the town.”

“Postwood is the best beach in St. Lawrence County without a doubt, and to go there and see hygiene products and possibly glass under kids’ feet is sad beyond words, so hopefully we can figure something out to open that beach up,” Ms. McKenna said.