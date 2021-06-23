Use report, reform juvenile justice system

On June 24, SB7 was passed by the House. The passage of SS1 for SB7 in Delaware’s House of Representatives signifies a significant setback for recently accomplished criminal justice reform measures. These laws were passed because of the heroic and persistent efforts of equal-justice-for-all stalwarts, like the Hon. J.J. Johnson and Sen. Margaret Rose Henry. They led the effort to reform Delaware’s flawed bail system that inherently discriminated against the poorer minority population. They led the charge to address the crisis of prison overpopulation and reestablish a fairer system of due process for the innocent. It was the result of many years and countless hours of effort on their part. The passage of SB7 marked a new low-water mark for the presumption of innocence and signaled the potential for a widening of the gap between the haves and the have-nots as regards equal justice.