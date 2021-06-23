Cancel
RailRiders batter Lehigh Valley for eighth straight win

By DONNIE COLLINS STAFF WRITER
Scranton Times
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ball took off from his bat, down the right field line, and from the batter’s box, Armando Alvarez watched it. Would it go foul? Would it be caught in play? The look on the RailRiders third baseman’s face seemed resigned to the likelihood that drive in the top of the third inning would do one of those or the other. But, when he saw where it landed, just over the top of the tall wall at Coca-Cola Park, inside the foul pole and onto a sidewalk, his eyes widened.

