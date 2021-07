Chris Jericho weighed in on his big bump at AEW Blood & Guts and why it was his toughest bump of his career in a new video. Jericho did a Saturday Night Special following last night’s AEW Dynamite and answered a question about the bump, which saw him fall off the top of the cage at the hands of MJF back at the May 5th event. While the spot got criticism online because the plywood and cardboard boxes he fell on was shown on camera, Jericho sayd that it was difficult and revealed that the elbow injury he suffered was legit and not a work.