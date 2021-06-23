Knockout City: all Heatwave Ice Pops on Back Alley Brawl
Back Alley Brawl is one of the more interesting and fun levels in Knockout City. The colorful tubes running everywhere get you where you want to go quickly, and the environment is set up in a generally fun way to set up for a dodgeball fight. During the game’s Heatwave summer event, all maps in Knockout City have collectible popsicles hidden around the area called Ice Pops. Backalley Brawl holds 16 hidden collectibles around its corners. Here are all of the locations of the Ice Pops in Back Alley Brawl.www.gamepur.com