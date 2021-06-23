Local teams set for state 7-on-7 tourney

The St. Peter amateur baseball team started its season on May 21 and after one month of play it holds a 7-4 overall record and is 2-1 in the River Valley League. The Saints started the 2021 campaign on May 21 with a 9-0 loss at Class B Chaska. Two days later, the Saints kicked off RVL play with a 4-3 win at Arlington. On May 28, the local nine lost 4-2 at Class B Shakopee, but bounced back with a decisive 15-6 win at Class B Prior Lake on June 4. The Saints then completed the series sweep over Arlington on June 6 with a 9-3 win in the home opener at Veterans Field. The locals won their third consecutive game on June 9 with a 5-3 win over Class B Victoria. The annual Arlington High Life Invite was held June 12-13 with the Saints losing the opening round 9-2 to Prior Lake and rebounding with a 7-4 win over Class A Twin Cities Black Sox. The Saints were set to play Owatonna in the consolation championship on June 13 but Owatonna forfeited because it was not able to field a team that day. The Saints traveled to New Ulm on June 17 and erased a late-inning deficit to win 5-3 in 12 innings. And on Sunday, the town team lost a close 8-7 game at Gaylord.