$30,000 awarded to St. Lawrence Evergreen STEM Scholarship Recipients
CANTON — Ten St. Lawrence County seniors were recently honored as recipients of the Northern New York Community Foundation's Evergreen STEM Scholarship. According to the Community Foundation, students earned the scholarship due to their interest and intent to study in a science, technology, engineering, or mathematics field while in college. Recipients will receive a one-year, $3,000 scholarship toward their freshman year of college.