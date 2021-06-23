Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Knockout City: all Heatwave Ice Pop locations on Rooftop Rumble

By John Hansen
gamepur.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Heatwave is on in Knockout City. The dodgeball-focused deathmatch game is celebrating the warmer months of the year with cosmetics-themed around the summertime. In addition, it has some new collectibles for everyone to find whenever they get into a public match. There are 16 Ice Pops hidden around the Rooftop Rumble map, which do not need to be grabbed in one game. Instead, when you collect them, a see-through version of the popsicle is shown to notify you that you have grabbed that one. Here are all of the locations of the Ice Pops on Rooftop Rumble in Knockout City.

www.gamepur.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rooftop#Rumble#The Band#On The Corner#Ice Pop#Heatwave
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamespureplaystation.com

Knockout City Heatwave Event is Now Live; 1.3 Patch Notes Inside

It’s time to turn up the air conditioning as the heatwave event has now arrived in Knockout City, and this hot spell is forecast to bring in new collectables, contracts, and exclusive event shop items until July 5. If you want something cool and sweet to quench your thirst in...
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Knockout City Roadmap for Season 2 Released

Knockout City is soon approaching the its second season since its release in May. As there are a plethora of updates coming to the game, the roadmap that was just released in Electronic Arts' latest blog post offers quite a lot for the next season. Knockout City's Season 2 update...
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to get Wings in Knockout City

Knockout City’s groovy cosmetics are one of the major reasons for the game’s early success. Players have numerous options to customize their characters and personalize them according to their liking. That said, players can often be seen rocking Wings, which has become one of the most popular cosmetics in the game.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Knockout City roadmap includes a new map, Special Ball, and more

EA and Velan Studios have offered a sneak peek at what’s coming to Knockout City during its second season. Season 2 officially kicks off on July 27th and brings with it a new map for players to battle on, a new Special Ball, new Season and Crew Contracts, additional playlists, and a new season of League Play and rewards. The developer is also planning three new special events and a new Daily Login Bonus, which will reward players with Style Chips, Holobux, Energy Drinks, and more.
Video GamesPosted by
FanSided

Knockout City review: A refreshing take on competitive multiplayer

Platforms: PS4 (reviewed and played on PS5), Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC. As a former intramural dodgeball star at University of Central Florida (I once led a comeback for my team down 1 against 4), I have a bit of a soft spot in my heart for Knockout City. But this isn’t just ordinary dodgeball. This is dodgeball amped up, a rather intense, team-based multiplayer take on the childhood (or in my case, collegiate) game.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Knockout City roadmap reveals new map and contracts

Knockout City has seen a lot of success since its launch back in May, and EA is ready to capitalize on its popularity. Knockout City developers Velan Studios prepared a new 2021 roadmap, laying down their plans to keep the game action-packed and sweaty throughout the rest of the year.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

All Pokéstop lure module increased Pokémon spawns for the fifth anniversary Pokémon Go event

The fifth anniversary of Pokémon Go has arrived in July 2021, and the big event will be running from July 6 to 15, right before Pokémon Go Fest 2021. Players have the chance to encounter various starter Pokémon in the wild, and there are even more appearing next to Pokéstops that have a lure module activated on them. So you want to make sure to use your lure module on any nearby Pokéstop to capture all of the Pokémon appearing for the fifth anniversary event, especially if you’re trying to complete the fifth anniversary Collection Challenge.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to complete the Fifth Anniversary Collection Challenge in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go is celebrating its fifth anniversary in 2021. From July 6 to the 15, players will be encountering increased spawns of the many starter Pokémon that have appeared in the original Pokémon games. You can encounter many of them in the wild, or you can increase your chances of finding them at any lure boosted Pokéstop, which means you’ll want to use any lure you have in your inventory. These lures will be going for longer and remain viable for an entire hour. Alongside the fifth anniversary event will be a Collection Challenge. The Fifth Anniversary Collection Challenge will reward players with multiple Pokéballs, rare candy, and an event-exclusive Flying Pikachu with a 5-shaped balloon for completing it.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Can you catch a shiny version of Flying Pikachu with a 5-shaped balloon in Pokémon Go?

For those keen on hunting down all of the starter Pokémon for the fifth anniversary of the Pokémon Go event, you want to make sure you’re also adding the Flying Pikachu to your collection. A Flying Pikachu has appeared before in previous events, but the Flying Pikachu for the fifth anniversary is a bit more special. It will have a distinct 5-shaped balloon on the front, showing you caught it for Pokémon Go’s fifth anniversary. There are multiple ways to capture this Pokémon, but for players who enjoy completing their collections, the big question is if this Flying Pikachu will have a shiny version.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

The best horror maps in Rec Room

Rec Room is primarily known as a VR game with a number of opportunities for wholesome social interaction and play, but every once in a while, you need a good scare. The creation tools in Rec Room allow players to create rooms and games of their own, and creators have made a good number of spooky games for others to explore. Some are just haunted house-like showcases, and others require players to be more active. These are just ten Rec Room horror maps, presented in alphabetical order and recommended by ourselves and community members.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Pokémon Go hits 5 billion lifetime revenue while players celebrate the fifth anniversary

Pokémon Go’s lifetime revenue has reached $5 billion, five years after the mobile game was initially released in July 2016. Developed by Niantic, the mobile game has continued to soar, even during the COVID-19 Pandemic, where many users had limited travel distance and were typically prohibited from leaving their homes. Still, the Niantic team adapted to the situation and created various features to meet the demands of their players. As a result, during the first half of 2021, Pokémon Go earned $640 million alone.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to farm Character Points in Mario Golf: Super Rush

In Mario Golf: Super Rush, players will need to level up Mii characters to improve golf attributes. These boosts, which include increases to Power, Speed, and Spin, amongst others, can be visible and used in Golf Adventure, as well as in offline play. But to improve your Mii’s attributes, you’ll need to acquire XP to level up the character, which can be done through points. Here’s how you can grind character points in Mario Golf: Super Rush.
Food & Drinks947wls.com

Coors is making boozy Orange Cream Pop ice cream

Coors Seltzer has teamed up with Tipsy Scoop to create their new Orange Cream Pop flavor in ice cream form!!. The dessert is said to taste like orange and vanilla with a slightly sweet finish. You can sample the ice cream at any Tipsy Scoop locations, beginning June 30th. But...
Video Gamesgamepur.com

All playable Pokémon in Pokémon Unite – full roster

Pokémon Unite will give players the chance to see, and play with, Pokémon as they have never done before. Prepare to take on other players in some furious MOBA-style action. The game, which will be coming to Nintendo Switch in July, and mobile in September, will feature quite a few fan-favorite Pokémon.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to unlock all cards in Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game

Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game is, for the most part, a basic beat ‘em up. Of course, that is to be expected from a free game developed within six months. The developers put their effort into making this as fun of an experience as possible. While Bugs and Lola Bunny are the only Looney Tunes that are playable, a few others do make their presence known in the way of cards. Here is how to unlock all cards in Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Point Leader achievement guide in Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game

Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game is not the most challenging game you will find out there, but for those who are either not well versed in beat ‘em up games or are tired of losing points from dying in the story, things can be a little frustrating. One of the achievements in the game is called Point Leader and is worth 75 gamerscore. The description reads, “Achieved 999,999 points in a single playthrough.” Here is how to unlock it.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Red Dead Online Blood Money update arriving July 13

After being teased as its summer update, the next big content drop for Red Dead Online finally has a name and release date. Revealed as part of this week’s update for Red Dead Online, the update will be titled “Blood Money” and release on July 13. For the time being,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy