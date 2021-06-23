Knockout City: all Heatwave Ice Pop locations on Rooftop Rumble

Pokémon Go is celebrating its fifth anniversary in 2021. From July 6 to the 15, players will be encountering increased spawns of the many starter Pokémon that have appeared in the original Pokémon games. You can encounter many of them in the wild, or you can increase your chances of finding them at any lure boosted Pokéstop, which means you’ll want to use any lure you have in your inventory. These lures will be going for longer and remain viable for an entire hour. Alongside the fifth anniversary event will be a Collection Challenge. The Fifth Anniversary Collection Challenge will reward players with multiple Pokéballs, rare candy, and an event-exclusive Flying Pikachu with a 5-shaped balloon for completing it.