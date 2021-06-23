Actors Circle returns with variety show at McDade Park
A local theater group steps back into the spotlight after a year-long hiatus. Actors Circle returns on Sunday, June 27, with “A Celebration of Talent,” an outdoor variety show, at 5 p.m. at McDade Park, 1 Bald Mountain Road, Scranton. The event, which will feature actors, singers and musicians displaying their range of talents, is free and open to the public, but donations are accepted. No reservations are required. Masks are not required for those who are vaccinated, and guests may bring food, drink and chairs.www.thetimes-tribune.com