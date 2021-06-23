Public input sought on proposed affordable housing development in Ypsilanti
The public is invited to comment on a proposal for an affordable housing development at 220 N. Park St. in Ypsilanti during two virtual feedback sessions June 28 and 29. The property on North Park, which formerly housed the Ypsilanti Boys and Girls Club, is owned by the city of Ypsilanti. City officials are collaborating with woman-owned development firm Renovare Development on a development that would add to affordable housing stock in the city.www.secondwavemedia.com