Rochester school board VP Cynthia Elliott is top vote-getter in primary

The Rochester Board of Education is about to have a shake-up, though it was going to regardless of who was to win Tuesday’s primary. Of the nine candidates who were vying for three seats, only one of them, Cynthia Elliott, was an incumbent. She prevailed in Tuesday’s primary and will appear on the November ballot on the Democratic line, as will the two other victors, Camille Simmons and James Patterson. Elliott received just over 18% of the vote, while Simmons pulled in 18% and Patterson got just over 14%.