Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Indie, rock acts send out more of the same

By MIKE EVANS STAFF WRITER
Scranton Times
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE GOOD: Australian indie pop band Middle Kids releases its second full-length album. THE BAD: Not bad. Not great. Just very serviceable pop/rock. THE NITTY GRITTY: Like some other international acts, Middle Kids is very big in its native country but a well-kept secret practically incapable of crossing over to the United States. Since its inception, the group has bounced between EPs and proper albums, each with its own dose of instant gratification. “Today We’re the Greatest” simply continues a run of decent yet formulaic releases, with enjoyable music that isn’t big on lasting impressions.

www.thetimes-tribune.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Band#Australian#Scottish#Canadian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Rock MusicPosted by
American Songwriter

Summer Salt Talks New Album And How They Reimagined Doo-Wop For The Indie-Rock World

The Texas-born indie-rock duo, Summer Salt, occupies one of the more interesting roles in the landscape of contemporary music. After quietly releasing their modern classic, “Driving To Hawaii,” in 2014, Matthew Terry and Eugene Chung began slowly but surely climbing their way up the rungs of indie notability. With no definitive “big break” moment at any point in their story, they stuck to their method of self-recording homegrown, tropical-pop singles, EPs and albums, building up a devoted fanbase among indiehead scenes across the country. Now, while they’ve never really hit the mainstream, their songs have racked up millions of streams, becoming integral parts of the soundtracks of countless folks’ lives.
Musicreadthereporter.com

Indy’s Rock Garage accepting new music students, members

With summer quickly upon us, the time is right for budding musicians looking for lessons and guidance to step up their game and join Rock Garage for expert lessons and to be part of the musical excitement in Indy! At the same time, experienced musicians wanting to get in on the action and share their own talents and perspectives with fellow musicians are invited to join Rock Garage as well.
Newport, RInewportri.com

Newport indie rock trio Fave releases debut album Nowadays

With language constantly evolving — with new lingos, phrases and meanings — the way we communicate with one another surely has changed since the dawn of the 21st century. You don’t have to find someone on the street or give them a ring on the phone to get a message across. There’s texting, emailing, posting, commenting, live-streaming or even TikToking. Older folks might have to Google that last one to know what I mean.
MusicPosted by
POPSUGAR

If You're Not Familiar With Lucy Dacus's Indie-Rock Sound Yet, This Playlist Is For You

Lucy Dacus has come crash landing into the soundtrack of our lives, and the ricochet of moody guitar riffs against our eardrums is worth every ounce of heartbreak in her lyrics. A mix of indie love songs and angsty rock ballads, Dacus's music takes an introspective approach to songwriting, radiating a bittersweet energy that's left us wistful for more. Fans of Phoebe Bridgers and Julien Baker will know her as one third of rock supergroup Boygenius, but the 26-year-old solo artist has also released two albums of her own: 2016's No Burden and 2018's Historians.
MusicPosted by
97.9 WGRD

31 Rock + Metal Acts With Multiple Platinum Singles

We're going platinum! While it's not uncommon for hard rock and metal acts to earn platinum sales plaques for their albums, platinum sales for singles are a little harder to come by. In this list, we've gathered 31 rock and metal acts who've managed to pull off the feat of having multiple platinum singles.
Musicearmilk.com

Anonymous indie pop-rock group godz releases new track “Kids”

One might think an essential part of being an artist or band is having the look, but not for indie pop-rock group godz. godz are an anonymous act, representing themselves collectively as a single figure. Their masked moniker forces us to focus on their sound – and what a unique and bright sound it is. Today, godz release their second single, “Kids,” along with a surreal, cartoon music video to fit.
MusicLaredo Morning Times

Lucy Dacus' 'Home Video' Is a Southern Short-Story Collection With an Indie-Rock Soundtrack: Album Review

Even though they’re all alpha musicians in their own right, it’s often hard not to think of Lucy Dacus, Julien Baker and Phoebe Bridgers — close friends and members of the semi-supergroup side-project Boygenius — as a single, multi-faceted entity. Boygenius has only released an EP and done one tour, but the three join their beautifully matched harmonies on a song or two on each members’ solo albums, and most of all, their artistic sensibilities come from similar places, with lyrics that share a personal, memoir/novelistic quality, despite their differing sounds and backgrounds.
New York City, NYmxdwn.com

Indie-Rock icons The Front Bottoms to perform at Pier 17 on 9/15

Indie-rock band The Front Bottoms will be performing at New York City’s Pier 17 on Wednesday, September 15th. Doors for the show open at 6:00pm and the show is scheduled to begin at 7:00pm. Fellow indie artists Oso Oso and Sydney Sprague will be opening the show. Tickets are just $35.00 and can be purchased through Pier 17.
MusicPosted by
Hot 97-5

Did Olivia Rodrigo Copy Indie Rock Band Pom Pom Squad?

Olivia Rodrigo's team has been accused of taking inspiration — perhaps a little too much inspiration, if you catch our drift — from an independent rock band's visuals. On Wednesday (June 23), Twitter user @HoneyCuttBand posted a thread sharing some striking similarities between the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star's music visuals and the overall aesthetic of Brooklyn-based band Pom Pom Squad.
Rock Musicthepitchkc.com

90s indie rock band IDAHO set to perform at Lemonade Park

Los Angeles-based indie rock band IDAHO is returning to the stage after 13 years to perform frontman Jeff Martin’s unnamed 10th album. The band will be performing at Lemonade Park Saturday, July 9, at 7 p.m. Shifting away from the slowcore moniker that the band had previously, this tour will...
Musicargonautnews.com

Rocking Out

On Saturday June 19, Machine Gun Kelly surprised fans by performing from a rooftop in Venice Beach. Prior to the show, MGK tweeted to his followers to head to the rainbow lifeguard tower at 3 p.m., where he performed a set of multiple songs. Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker performed alongside MGK, and after the show he shared a video clip of the gig on Instagram with the caption: “This one will go down in history.”
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Smile Machine offers up airy but fuzzed-out indie rock on new song “Pretty Today” (watch the video)

Smile Machine is the solo project of Jordyn Blakely, who's drummed in Stove, Maneka, Bartees Strange's band, and more, and she's releasing her debut EP Bye For Now on July 16 via Exploding In Sound (pre-order). She recently released lead single "Shit Apple" and we're now premiering second single "Pretty Today," along with its Brant Louck-directed video, which stars Jordyn alongside a pink teddy bear.
Musicnextmosh.com

Capstan release “alone” music video

Florida’s Capstan have issued an official music video for their track “alone” — check out the clip below. The song features Shane Told of Silverstein and appears on the band’s impending second full-length album dubbed ‘Separate’ (out July 23rd, pre-order). Speaking on the band, a presser states, “Capstan fire off...
MusicAlternative Press

10 music industry pros fueling the pop-punk revival behind the scenes

Important people in music aren’t just behind the microphone, drums or keyboard. They’re also slaving away on Pro Tools, tweaking audio and making the band sound better. The late Jerry Finn produced Sum 41, blink-182, MxPx and dozens of others in the early 2000s. Tom Lord-Alge mixed scene-defining tracks. Popular musicians often join in, using their influence to breathe life into young talents’ careers.
MoviesMarietta Daily Journal

There's more of the same, and a lot more, in 'F9: The Fast Saga'

The world is saved and the globe is hopped in "F9: The Fast Saga," but the key moment is when Michelle Rodriguez enters a car and, instead of doing it the way most people do, she gracefully jackknifes through a window, as if she's never heard of doors or doesn't believe in them.
Beauty & Fashionbrooklynvegan.com

Indie Basement (7/2): the week in classic indie, college rock, and more

It's Fourth of July Weekend and I'm here, as always, to put the "indie" in Independence Day. (I also have no shame in puns). This week in the Basement: Arborous UK band Snapped Ankles are here to dance in the Forest of Your Problems; Guided by Voices go psych-pop as Cub Scout Bowling Pins; Primal Scream's Bobby Gillespie & Savages' Jehnny Beth channel classic duet albums on Utopian Ashes; The Go! Team continue to do what they do (and that's ok!); A Certain Ratio release their second EP of 2021; and Takashi Miyaki burn off the haze on their second album.
Musicanalogplanet.com

Jon Hassell—An Incomplete Discography

Dan Schwartz provides a brief look at some of Jon Hassell's records:. Earthquake Island (Tomato TOM 7019, 1978) – I can’t really recommend this one, despite the presence of giants like Miroslav Vitous. For my taste, Jon is a bit overwhelmed by all these guys in his attempt to indulge his Latin-jazz fantasies. But that’s me – you might love it. Ignore it until you know that you love Hassell – then get into it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy