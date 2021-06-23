Indie, rock acts send out more of the same
THE GOOD: Australian indie pop band Middle Kids releases its second full-length album. THE BAD: Not bad. Not great. Just very serviceable pop/rock. THE NITTY GRITTY: Like some other international acts, Middle Kids is very big in its native country but a well-kept secret practically incapable of crossing over to the United States. Since its inception, the group has bounced between EPs and proper albums, each with its own dose of instant gratification. “Today We’re the Greatest” simply continues a run of decent yet formulaic releases, with enjoyable music that isn’t big on lasting impressions.www.thetimes-tribune.com