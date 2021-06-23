Cancel
Rowan County, NC

Rowan Wild’s animal camp makes a comeback at Dan Nicholas Park

By Carl Blankenship
Salisbury Post
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALISBURY – Rowan Wild’s summer camps are back and showing kids what the natural world has to offer, with a few changes. Last year, like many others, the camps were canceled because of COVID-19. With word of the camps returning, and with a decreased capacity, the Dan Nicholas Park nature facility’s offerings filled up well before the school year was over. Campers chose between an outdoor skills, an animal camp and a herpetology session later this summer.

www.salisburypost.com
