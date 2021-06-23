Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Knockout City: all Heatwave Ice Pop locations in Knockout Roundabout

By John Hansen
gamepur.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTraffic is the worst in any situation, but it is even worse when it is in the blistering heat of summer. Luckily, in Knockout City’s Heatwave event, you don’t need to worry about turning up the air conditioning, just knocking the opposing team out in a brutal game of dodgeball. During this summertime event, all maps in the game will have over a dozen popsicles hidden around the place that you need to collect, which will, in turn, reward you with Heatwave tickets if you manage to grab them all at each location. Here are the 17 Ice Pops hidden around Knockout Roundabout.

www.gamepur.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bush#Bus Stop#Roundabout#Ice Pop#Tree
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Knockout City Reveals Summer Content Roadmap

Electronic Arts revealed more content coming to Knockout City as the team showed off what's to come in a new roadmap. We now know that Season 2 will kick off on July 27th, and with it will come a brand new map for people to compete on. As well as a new Special Ball, three Special Events lined up for the Summer, new Season Contracts, five new Playlists, and the introduction of a new Daily Login Bonus system which will reward players randomly for every day they play the game. We have snippets of the blog below, along with the map that shows two more seasons will be coming in 2021.
Video GamesMy Nintendo News

Knockout City season 2 starts 27th July, more of 2021 roadmap revealed

Developed by Velan Studios and published by EA, Knockout City is an online dodgeball game that’s available on Nintendo Switch and other platforms and it’s been fairly well-received since its launch back in May of this year. If you’re a fan of the online brawler, then you’ll be pleased to know that Velan Studios have provided a sneak peek at what’s to come for Season 2 which is due to start on the 27th of July. Each season lasts for nine weeks and at the end of July, players have some cool stuff to look forward to like a new ball, new map, new season, and much more.
Video Gamesapptrigger.com

Knockout City: The fun don’t stop as Velan Studios outlines 2021 roadmap

Knockout City is one of 2021’s surprise hits. The dodgeball-inspired team-based multiplayer game has been a home run for EA and Velan Studios with more than five million players in just two weeks. With the game’s early success, Velan will continue to support Knockout City and today the developer provided a roadmap of 2021’s post-launch support.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to defeat AL-G Rhythm in Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game

Space Jam: A New Legacy – The Game is a quick and straightforward beat ‘em up. Your first time playing through the game shouldn’t take you more than 45 minutes to complete the story. It’s just a friendly little add-on partnership between Warner Bros. and Xbox that they made the game within a six-month window and are providing it for anyone who wants a quick run of fun. Once you near the end of that run, though, you will face off against the main antagonist of the game, AL-G Rhythm. Here is how to beat him.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Pokémon Go hits 5 billion lifetime revenue while players celebrate the fifth anniversary

Pokémon Go’s lifetime revenue has reached $5 billion, five years after the mobile game was initially released in July 2016. Developed by Niantic, the mobile game has continued to soar, even during the COVID-19 Pandemic, where many users had limited travel distance and were typically prohibited from leaving their homes. Still, the Niantic team adapted to the situation and created various features to meet the demands of their players. As a result, during the first half of 2021, Pokémon Go earned $640 million alone.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to obtain five seconds of air-time on a K-Drive in Warframe

Warframe has become K-Drive obsessed thanks to the addition of the Yareli Warframe. All players will need to embrace their wild side if they want to get her, including figuring out how to obtain five seconds of air-time on a K-Drive. This is one of the challenges to unlock Page...
Video Gamescodelist.biz

COD Warzone and Cold War: a weekend of Double XP is coming to the Battle Pass

Are you still behind with the levels of the Season 4 Season Pass of Call of Duty Warzone and Black Ops Cold War? So know that in the next few days you will be able to take advantage of a short period of Double Experience Points for the Battle Pass. The development team has announced through the official social channels that starting from next Friday 9 July 2021 at 19:00 in the Italian time zone and until the same time on 12 July, players will be able to climb the levels of the pass at double the speed. and get both free and premium rewards faster (provided they have purchased access to the paid version of the Season Pass). As stated by Treyarch, this timed bonus will involve all components of the first-person shooter and users will therefore be able to take advantage of it both in Call of Duty Warzone and in the multiplayer and Zombies mode of Black Ops Cold War. Such an event is perhaps the best way to end the first half of Season 4, as the next big mid-season update should make its debut just in a few days. In this regard, we remind you that a few hours ago one of the weapons arriving with Mauer Der Toten in COD Black Ops Cold War Zombies was unveiled.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Should you roll on the Stain, The Hero Killer banner in My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero

The villain Stain, the Hero Killer, has arrived at My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero. You will have a chance to pull from his banner from July 7 to 20. That’s plenty of time to try your luck in attempting to add him to your hero collection and earn his chips to increase his overall strength. Beyond being a new character for you to play, should you be attempting to roll for Stain during his banner, or are you better off holding for a more powerful choice later?
Video Gamesgamepur.com

The best Stain talent tree path in My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero

When it comes to picking out a talent tree for your hero in My Hero Academia: The Strongest Hero, you want to make sure you’re going up the correct path to ensure you’re picking the strongest abilities. It will vary on each character, but thankfully, there are only three paths to pick from, so it’s not too difficult to pick the correct choices. For Stain, you want to focus on giving him as much damage output as possible and increasing the amount of extra attack he’s going to give his opponent.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to earn Heatwave Tickets in Knockout City

Knockout City’s first-ever event, Heatwave, is now available in the game. The event introduces new Heatwave exclusive contracts to complete and the Ice Pops challenge. Velan Studios has also added a new Heatwave shop to the game, where players can exchange Heatwave Tickets for fancy rewards. How to earn Heatwave...

Comments / 0

Community Policy