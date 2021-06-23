Abused dog's former owners appeal convictions
WINCHESTER — The Frederick County couple convicted two weeks ago of breeding a dog to near death have appealed their cases to Frederick County Circuit Court. Gary Wayne Helsley Sr. and his wife, Sylvia Helsley, of the 100 block of Cedar Grove Road, are scheduled to appear on Aug. 18 in Frederick County Circuit Court to set a trial date. According to filings in the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, both defendants have requested a bench trial, meaning they want a judge to decide their fates rather than a jury.www.winchesterstar.com