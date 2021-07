Fayçal Ziraoui, an engineer and business consultant living outside of Paris, France, claims to have decoded the last two unsolved encrypted messages from the Zodiac Killer, which during the 1960s and 1970s frightened the citizens of northern North America. California, USA. The messages known as Z13 Y Z32, by the amount of characters that each one contains. In addition, it reveals the name of the killer: Lawrence Kaye, one of the suspects in the case.