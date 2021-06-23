Cancel
Colombia reaches 100,000 deaths from COVID-19 as cases surge

By MANUEL RUEDA
Stamford Advocate
Cover picture for the articleBOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia reached 100,000 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 this week, becoming just the tenth country in the world to hit the grim milestone. The South American nation of 50 million has been registering a growing number of daily cases since April and over the past seven days it had the world’s third-highest per capita death rate from COVID-19, according to data published by Oxford University.

