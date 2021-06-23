Cancel
Milford hires Wells as football coach, AD

By Bill Spinks, Waxahachie Daily Light, Texas
northwestgeorgianews.com
 13 days ago

Jun. 23—Milford Independent School District has hired former Oakwood assistant Isaac Wells as its new head football coach and athletic director. Wells brings with him over 30 years of teaching and coaching experience. Most recently he spent eight years as assistant football coach, head track coach and head girls' basketball coach at Oakwood High School. Wells also coached football and basketball at Calvert High School.

Six Man Football, Basketball, American Football, Oakwood High School, Calvert High School
