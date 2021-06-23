Cedar Point officials urge property owners to remove unneeded mailboxes, more from Highway 24 right-of-way
CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point has begun its effort to declutter Highway 24 through town. Town manager David Rief announced the effort during a board of commissioners’ meeting last month. In an email Monday, code enforcement officer and building inspector Kaitlin DeGrasse said the goal is to get property owners to remove “dilapidated, vacant mailboxes and posts” no later than Friday, July 16.www.carolinacoastonline.com