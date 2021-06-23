Ypsi-based company creates innovative solar solutions during pandemic
This story is part of a series about Washtenaw County businesses' response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Support for this series is provided by Ann Arbor SPARK. Ypsilanti-based Sesame Solar landed a good contract just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, so its owners weren't as worried as many other entrepreneurs were last year. But the pandemic did prompt the company to design two innovative new solar-powered solutions that may serve important future needs.www.secondwavemedia.com